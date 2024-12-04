  1. Realting.com
  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Abou Dabi
  4. Villa Marbella

Villa Marbella

Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$1,85M
;
14
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
ID: 32768
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 29/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Abou Dabi

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2028
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Welcome to Marbella, where you can enjoy premium living in a coastal community located in the heart of Bloom Living, a fully integrated and comprehensively equipped mixed-use complex in Zayed City, Abu Dhabi.

 

Inspired by Mediterranean Spanish architecture and complemented by the comforts of modern living, Marbella offers a collection of elegant villas with picturesque lake views, ranging from three to six bedrooms. Each home, meticulously designed in every detail, is created for indoor-outdoor living: spacious open floor plans, functional kitchens, exquisite finishes, and access to first-class amenities within the community.

 

Residents of Marbella can enjoy a wide range of Bloom Living amenities, located just a few minutes' walk away. Here, you can enjoy the beauty of nature in numerous parks connected by a continuous network, as well as visit the main Club House with easy access to swimming pools, sports and entertainment areas. In addition, at the heart of Bloom Living is the city's shopping and entertainment center, featuring fine restaurants and cafes, as well as a variety of shops and services.

The main attraction of Bloom Living is a large lake, around which there are special routes for walking, running, and cycling. For public events and recreation, the village has multifunctional amphitheaters, as well as the Sunrise and Sunset squares with stunning views. In addition, Bloom Living has places for religious ceremonies and two prestigious international schools.

 

 

Localisation sur la carte

Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Maison de ville The Watercrest
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$2,23M
Villa Siniya Island
Oumm al Qaïwaïn, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$2,88M
Villa South Bay 3
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$3,27M
Maison de ville Lillia at The Valley
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$547,945
Villa Beach Mansion
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$2,00M
Vous regardez
Villa Marbella
Abou Dabi, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$1,85M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande Voir les contacts
Autres complexes
Villa Yasmina Duet Villas
Villa Yasmina Duet Villas
Villa Yasmina Duet Villas
Villa Yasmina Duet Villas
Villa Yasmina Duet Villas
Afficher tout Villa Yasmina Duet Villas
Villa Yasmina Duet Villas
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$1,75M
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 3
Villa Premium dans la luxueuse communauté de Yasmina Duet Villas à Expo City! Des versements sans intérêt ! La villa est équipée d'appareils de cuisine! Parfait pour vivre et investir! Le rendement est de 5% !Équipements : réserve naturelle, terrains de jeux verts, barbecue, piscine, équipem…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Villa Arabian Hills Estate
Villa Arabian Hills Estate
Villa Arabian Hills Estate
Villa Arabian Hills Estate
Villa Arabian Hills Estate
Afficher tout Villa Arabian Hills Estate
Villa Arabian Hills Estate
Al Faqa, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$405,665
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2027
Nombre d'étages 3
Bienvenue dans un endroit où vous pouvez vivre la vie dont vous avez toujours rêvé. Poussé pour être la communauté la plus convoitée des EAU, Arabian Hills Estate est l'endroit où vous allez construire votre maison parfaite et façonner votre style de vie idéal dans une communauté dynamique a…
Agence
Easy Life Property
Laisser une demande
Villa For Sale New Project Villas in Dubai
Villa For Sale New Project Villas in Dubai
Villa For Sale New Project Villas in Dubai
Villa For Sale New Project Villas in Dubai
Villa For Sale New Project Villas in Dubai
Villa For Sale New Project Villas in Dubai
Villa For Sale New Project Villas in Dubai
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$600,000
L'année de construction 2028
Nombre d'étages 3
Villas de nouveau projet à vendre à Dubaï L'ÎLE DE DAMAC 🌴🌊  NOUVELLE COMMUNAUTÉ WATER MASTER DE TYPE RESORT !  Lancement prochain🚀 Maisons de ville de 4 chambres🏡 ✅Prix à partir de 2,2 millions d'AED  ✅Superficies à partir de 2 319 pieds carrés environ  Maisons de ville de 5 chambres🏡 ✅Prix…
Agence
AxA property
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Fermer
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
Agence
AxA property
Langues
English, Русский, Türkçe
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
04.12.2024
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
27.09.2024
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
Afficher toutes les publications