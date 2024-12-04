  1. Realting.com
  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Villa Palm Jebel Ali

Villa Palm Jebel Ali

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$6,91M
;
36
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
ID: 32724
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 23/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2028
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

À propos du complexe

Palm Jebel Ali rises majestically above the sparkling waters of the Arabian Gulf, presenting an exquisite archipelago paradise just minutes from the Dubai coastline. This large-scale project embodies the country's ambitious desire to create a unique place unlike any other.

 

Its islands combine lush greenery and vibrant turquoise shores to form distinctive residential neighborhoods. Exceptional residences, world-class hotels, and unique lifestyle opportunities are located along pristine coastlines.

 

The Beach Collection at Palm Jebel Ali brings the coastal vibe to every moment of life. Set amid timeless landscapes and elegant architecture, these homes open directly onto pristine beaches with panoramic views. Designed for comfortable living, socialising and understated luxury, the 5- and 6-bedroom homes provide easy access to the vibrant energy of Palm Jebel Ali.

 

The Coral Collection features ultra-premium villas on spacious plots with lush gardens and complete privacy. Designed in collaboration with world-class architects, each residence is unique and elegant, combining natural lighting, quality materials, and direct beach access. It is a rare and impressive embodiment of coastal luxury.

Localisation sur la carte

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Villa Utopia V55 by Damac
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$4,87M
Maison de ville Damac Islands
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$754,318
T.V.A.
Villa The Floating Seahorse
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$5,75M
Villa Marbella
Mina Al arab, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$1,46M
Villa Utopia V75 by Damac
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$6,49M
Vous regardez
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$6,91M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande Voir les contacts
Autres complexes
Villa The Lakeshore by Ellington
Villa The Lakeshore by Ellington
Villa The Lakeshore by Ellington
Villa The Lakeshore by Ellington
Villa The Lakeshore by Ellington
Afficher tout Villa The Lakeshore by Ellington
Villa The Lakeshore by Ellington
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$4,02M
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 3
Lakeshore Villas in Area 11, MBR City – is your ideal oasis of luxury and nature in the heart of Dubai. This brand new 4 and 5 bedroom villa collection, developed by Ellington Properties, is something incredible. ⠀ As soon as you cross the threshold of this indoor garden complex, you will fi…
Agence
Capri Realty Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Villa Mira Mansion by Bentley Home
Villa Mira Mansion by Bentley Home
Villa Mira Mansion by Bentley Home
Villa Mira Mansion by Bentley Home
Villa Mira Mansion by Bentley Home
Afficher tout Villa Mira Mansion by Bentley Home
Villa Mira Mansion by Bentley Home
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$11,16M
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
With breathtaking vistas of the iconic Dubai skyline juxtaposed against the tranquil allure of a private lagoon, these residences epitomize the harmonious blend of urban convenience and natural splendor. The Bentley Home collection artfully translates the iconic silhouettes and shapes ass…
Agence
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Laisser une demande
UP UP
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Afficher tout Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Villa Palm Jebel Ali
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$6,91M
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2028
Palm Jebel Ali rises majestically above the shimmering waters of the Arabian Gulf—an exquisite archipelago paradise just steps away from the Dubai coastline. This large-scale urban project embodies the country's ambitious vision, creating a unique place unlike any other.   The islands …
Agence
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Fermer
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
Agence
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Langues
English, Русский, Українська
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
04.12.2024
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
27.09.2024
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
Afficher toutes les publications