  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Complexe résidentiel Celesto Tower

Complexe résidentiel Celesto Tower

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$167,000
ID: 32719
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 23/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe économique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • La maison est terminée
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Celesto Tower is a 17-story residential complex by Tarrad Development, located in the DubaiLand Residence residential complex at 5 Wadi Al Safa. The project, offering approximately 272 residential units, includes studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments priced from AED 550,000, ranging in size from 350 sq. ft. to 927 sq. ft. Designed with private terraces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and smart home technology, each residence combines modern comfort with panoramic city views. 

 

Scheduled for completion in Q4 2027, Celesto Tower features fully equipped kitchens, built-in wardrobes, and bathrooms with a host of amenities, including a rooftop infinity pool, gym, children's playgrounds, and a yoga area. Its convenient location near major highways and a university complex makes it ideal for families and investors.

 

 

 

Localisation sur la carte

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel New residence LAGOON views (Phase 2) with swimming pools, gardens and entertainment areas, Golf city (Damac Hills), Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$284,581
Complexe résidentiel CLOUD TOWERS
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$337,535
Complexe résidentiel Marina Place 1 2
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$561,600
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas and townhouses Knightsbridge with a lagoon and a cinema close to Downtown Dubai, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$2,25M
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex Riviera II with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach and the golf course, MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$634,887
Complexe résidentiel Celesto Tower
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$167,000
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel Canal Front Residences
Complexe résidentiel Canal Front Residences
Complexe résidentiel Canal Front Residences
Complexe résidentiel Canal Front Residences
Complexe résidentiel Canal Front Residences
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Canal Front Residences
Complexe résidentiel Canal Front Residences
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$550,744
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 14
Surface 90–137 m²
2 objets immobiliers 2
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Canal Front Residences – the latest elite community in the Dubai Al Safa area, located on the Dubai Water Canal, at the very edge of the water. The complex is being built in a dynamically devel…
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 1 chambre
90.0
550,744
Apartment 2 chambres
137.0
811,508
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel KETURAH RESIDENCES The Ritz-Carlton Residences
Complexe résidentiel KETURAH RESIDENCES The Ritz-Carlton Residences
Complexe résidentiel KETURAH RESIDENCES The Ritz-Carlton Residences
Complexe résidentiel KETURAH RESIDENCES The Ritz-Carlton Residences
Complexe résidentiel KETURAH RESIDENCES The Ritz-Carlton Residences
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel KETURAH RESIDENCES The Ritz-Carlton Residences
Complexe résidentiel KETURAH RESIDENCES The Ritz-Carlton Residences
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$1,83M
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 7
Surface 124–357 m²
3 objets immobiliers 3
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarant…
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 1 chambre
124.0
1,83M
Apartment 2 chambres
235.0
3,12M
Apartment 3 chambres
357.0
5,17M
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Complexe résidentiel Luxury complex of furnished apartments Kempinski Residences with a 5-star hotel and a private beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel Luxury complex of furnished apartments Kempinski Residences with a 5-star hotel and a private beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel Luxury complex of furnished apartments Kempinski Residences with a 5-star hotel and a private beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel Luxury complex of furnished apartments Kempinski Residences with a 5-star hotel and a private beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel Luxury complex of furnished apartments Kempinski Residences with a 5-star hotel and a private beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel Luxury complex of furnished apartments Kempinski Residences with a 5-star hotel and a private beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$1,31M
La résidence dispose d'un hôtel 5 étoiles, d'une sécurité 24h/24 et d'un service de conciergerie, d'un parking, d'une plage privée, de piscines, d'un centre de remise en forme, de salles de conférence, d'un centre de spa, d'un restaurant, de jardins.Emplacement et infrastructure à proximité …
Agence
TRANIO
