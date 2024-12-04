Complexe résidentiel Celesto Tower

Celesto Tower is a 17-story residential complex by Tarrad Development, located in the DubaiLand Residence residential complex at 5 Wadi Al Safa. The project, offering approximately 272 residential units, includes studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments priced from AED 550,000, ranging in size from 350 sq. ft. to 927 sq. ft. Designed with private terraces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and smart home technology, each residence combines modern comfort with panoramic city views.

Scheduled for completion in Q4 2027, Celesto Tower features fully equipped kitchens, built-in wardrobes, and bathrooms with a host of amenities, including a rooftop infinity pool, gym, children's playgrounds, and a yoga area. Its convenient location near major highways and a university complex makes it ideal for families and investors.