  2. Émirats arabes unis
  3. Complexe résidentiel Samana Imperial Garden

Complexe résidentiel Samana Imperial Garden

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$245,000
;
12
ID: 32712
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 23/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe économique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2028
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

A new residential project located in the Arjan area of Dubai, offering luxurious apartments at a very reasonable price. Imagine a spacious residence that exudes modern comfort and style every day. The complex is still under construction, but already offers you a prime location in a lively area and the advantage of being a pioneer.

 

The master plan of this complex combines elegance and functionality. Imagine living in a complex where each apartment has a spacious floor plan with first-class features, as well as access to a communal pool and fitness center, perfectly combining relaxation and entertainment, with an abundance of green areas and amenities for the whole family.

 

Thanks to its excellent location and well-thought-out structure, the value of this property will undoubtedly increase significantly as the area develops. As we see growing demand for luxury housing in this area, any investment in it will bring significant returns.

Localisation sur la carte

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons

