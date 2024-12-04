  1. Realting.com
  4. Complexe résidentiel The apartments are fully equipped with appliances and furniture.

Complexe résidentiel The apartments are fully equipped with appliances and furniture.

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$520,000
;
17 1
ID: 28118
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 26/09/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Émirats arabes unis
  • État
    Doubaï

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

À propos du complexe

Sunset Bay 5 by developer Imtiaz is the perfect secluded island coastline, combining harmony and simplicity. Here, life flows to the rhythm of the tide, and every moment is filled with tranquility. Surrounded by the sea, sky, and picturesque landscapes, this address brings clarity and ease to everyday life.

 

The complex offers 1-3 bedroom apartments, combining thoughtful design with panoramic views and seamless connectivity to the coastal beauty of Dubai Islands. Conveniently located near the city center, it combines the serenity of island life with the comfort of urban infrastructure.

Localisation sur la carte

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

Revue vidéo de complexe résidentiel The apartments are fully equipped with appliances and furniture.

Immeuble Appartements de luxe près du casino Wynn sur l'île d'Al Marjan
Ras el Khaïmah, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$1,18M
Complexe résidentiel The Opus
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$1,19M
Complexe résidentiel Complex of furnished apartments Altai Tower with a swimming pool and a gym, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$413,303
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$413,303
Complexe résidentiel Samana Golf Views
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$193,031
Immeuble Riviera Reve by Azizi
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$299,692
Complexe résidentiel The apartments are fully equipped with appliances and furniture.
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$520,000
Complexe résidentiel New South Square Residence with swimming pools, a wellness center and a co-working space, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New South Square Residence with swimming pools, a wellness center and a co-working space, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New South Square Residence with swimming pools, a wellness center and a co-working space, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New South Square Residence with swimming pools, a wellness center and a co-working space, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New South Square Residence with swimming pools, a wellness center and a co-working space, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel New South Square Residence with swimming pools, a wellness center and a co-working space, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New South Square Residence with swimming pools, a wellness center and a co-working space, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$491,636
South Square est le complexe résidentiel unique, la véritable incarnation de l'harmonie, le confort et le style de vie moderne. Le projet est créé pour ceux qui apprécient la tranquillité et veulent vivre au milieu de la nature. Le complexe résidentiel propose des appartements spacieux et él…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel New residence Beverly Grande with a swimming pool, restaurants and a school, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New residence Beverly Grande with a swimming pool, restaurants and a school, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New residence Beverly Grande with a swimming pool, restaurants and a school, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel New residence Beverly Grande with a swimming pool, restaurants and a school, Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$207,201
Beverly Grande est un nouveau projet haut de gamme de HMB Homes à Motor City, qui combine idéalement dynamique de la vie urbaine avec confort et esthétique du design moderne. L'architecture complexe est exécutée dans le style futuriste avec un accent sur la fonctionnalité et la haute qualité…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with its own beach, restaurants and party clubs, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with its own beach, restaurants and party clubs, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with its own beach, restaurants and party clubs, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with its own beach, restaurants and party clubs, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with its own beach, restaurants and party clubs, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with its own beach, restaurants and party clubs, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with its own beach, restaurants and party clubs, The World Islands, Dubai, UAE
Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis
depuis
$432,754
Complexe résidentiel de style Côte d'Azur: comprend des chambres premium, des clubs de fête et une plage privée avec cafés et restaurants.Les propriétaires ont accès au club de plage et peuvent utiliser le service de mouillage sur la plage pour garer leur yacht ou bateau. Piscine bleue géant…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
04.12.2024
04.12.2024
Prêt hypothécaire à Dubaï pour les non-résidents. Comment acheter un bien immobilier à crédit
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
27.09.2024
27.09.2024
Programme de retraite à Dubaï. Comment obtenir un visa de retraite à Dubaï
