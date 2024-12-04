Appartement dans un nouvel immeuble Signature Liv Lux

Introducing "Signature", a luxury 4 bedroom property by the renowned developer Liv. The apartment offers stunning views of the sea, the Palm Jumeirah, or the Marina. Liv Lux is an exclusive complex of duplex penthouses, ranging from 2 to 5 bedrooms, in the most desirable neighborhood of Dubai, Dubai Marina. Liv Lux combines exquisite living spaces with 5 star amenities, prime location and panoramic views. A grand and spacious lobby welcomes residents and their guests. Liv Lux also provides a reception service and 24-hour security for the residents' convenience.

Amenities: Residents and their guests can enjoy luxurious treatments in our private beauty rooms, located within their own home. Whether they need a blow dry for a night out or a relaxing massage after a long day, they can pamper themselves whenever they want. Cinema room, conference room, yoga room, SPA with sauna and Turkish bath

Residents can also retreat to the separate men's and women's steam and sauna rooms, where they can relax and rejuvenate in comfort.

They can also access the fully equipped, state-of-the-art fitness center at any time of the day, and enjoy the view of the blue marina waters while working out.

Payment plans are flexible, and completion is expected in 2026.

We want to assure you that our Company will NOT charge you any commission, and will offer you all the assistance you need, if you choose to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI).

Dubai is a great place to invest for many reasons. Some of the benefits of investing in Dubai are:

- You can get a residency permit when you buy a property

- You can access world-class education for yourself and your family

- You can enjoy the ease of doing business in a dynamic and diverse market

- You can benefit from the sustained economic growth and stability of the UAE

- You can save money with 0% tax on residential properties and a stable currency

- You can find financing options readily available from various banks and lenders

- You can earn high returns compared to major cities in the world.