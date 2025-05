Complexe résidentiel High-rise residential complex with designer finishes by Swiss brand Franck Muller, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Doubaï, Émirats arabes unis

Luxury apartment with a spacious terrace! With magnificent views of Marasi Bay, Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa! Interest-free installments! Fully furnished! VELA VIENTO complex by OMNIYAT is located on the Marasi Bay promenade in Business Bay. Year of completion: 1 sq. 2027 Amenities: Gy…