Complexe résidentiel Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.

2+1 duplex apartment, 115 m², for €168,000 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
The developer also has a similar 2+1 duplex apartment (unfurnished) for sale from €334,000.
Apartment Layout:
Kavi Dreams Oba, located on 11,000 m², consists of six 4-story residential blocks with 180 apartments. The complex grounds are adorned with decorative greenery and a well-maintained garden.
This luxury project is located in Alanya's prestigious Oba district, just 950 meters from the sea and 3 km from the city center.
Oba is an environmentally friendly area where our cozy complex is located, surrounded by green gardens, within walking distance of the city hospital and major shopping centers such as Metro and Kochtas.
Completion date: 2023.
Infrastructure:
For more information about this project, please call or email us.