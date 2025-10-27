  1. Realting.com
  Complexe résidentiel Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.

Complexe résidentiel Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.

Oba, Turquie
$195,465
13
ID: 32742
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1141
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 27/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

2+1 duplex apartment, 115 m², for €168,000 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
The developer also has a similar 2+1 duplex apartment (unfurnished) for sale from €334,000.

Apartment Layout:

  • Luxurious new furniture and appliances
  • Kitchen-living room
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms / 3 bathrooms
  • Glazed balcony

Kavi Dreams Oba, located on 11,000 m², consists of six 4-story residential blocks with 180 apartments. The complex grounds are adorned with decorative greenery and a well-maintained garden.

This luxury project is located in Alanya's prestigious Oba district, just 950 meters from the sea and 3 km from the city center.
Oba is an environmentally friendly area where our cozy complex is located, surrounded by green gardens, within walking distance of the city hospital and major shopping centers such as Metro and Kochtas.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

  • Relaxing pavilions and barbecue area
  • Tennis court
  • Mini golf
  • Fitness room
  • Outdoor adult and children's pools
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Sauna and jacuzzi
  • Turkish bath (hamam)
  • Showers and changing rooms
  • Massage rooms
  • Cinema
  • Internet in the common area
  • Children's playground
  • Outdoor and indoor parking
  • Generator

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Oba, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé
Transport
Loisirs

