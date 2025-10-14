Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.

Suitable for a residence permit – we can specify a price of USD 200,000 on the Tapu.



Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 65 m2, in the Crystal Towers complex.

This luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure is located in the Cikcilli district of Alanya, 750 meters from the sea.

The complex offers everything you need for a comfortable life – shops, restaurants, cafes, shopping centers, and hypermarkets such as Alanium, Kochtas, and Metro, a hospital, and public transportation are all within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

Landscaped grounds, garden

Outdoor pool with water slides

Sunbathing and relaxation areas

Heated indoor pool

Fitness room

Turkish bath/hammam, sauna

Massage rooms

Bar, restaurant

Central satellite TV system

Wi-Fi on site

Table tennis

Children's playground

BBQ areas

Covered parking

Emergency power generator

24-hour security and video surveillance

For more information on this project, please call or email us.