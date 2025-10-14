  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquie
  3. Alanya
  4. Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.

Complexe résidentiel Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.

Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$144,515
15
ID: 32646
Dernière actualisation: 14/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Suitable for a residence permit – we can specify a price of USD 200,000 on the Tapu.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 65 m2, in the Crystal Towers complex.

This luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure is located in the Cikcilli district of Alanya, 750 meters from the sea.

The complex offers everything you need for a comfortable life – shops, restaurants, cafes, shopping centers, and hypermarkets such as Alanium, Kochtas, and Metro, a hospital, and public transportation are all within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds, garden
  • Outdoor pool with water slides
  • Sunbathing and relaxation areas
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Fitness room
  • Turkish bath/hammam, sauna
  • Massage rooms
  • Bar, restaurant
  • Central satellite TV system
  • Wi-Fi on site
  • Table tennis
  • Children's playground
  • BBQ areas
  • Covered parking
  • Emergency power generator
  • 24-hour security and video surveillance

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Alanya, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Loisirs

