  3. Complexe résidentiel Ready to move toTHE CENTER OF THE CITY suitable for turkish citizenship

Complexe résidentiel Ready to move toTHE CENTER OF THE CITY suitable for turkish citizenship

95 IBB Bagcilar Cuneyt Arkin Yuksekogrenim Erkek Ogrenci Yurdu, Turquie
depuis
$300,000
depuis
$2,500/m²
Complexe résidentiel Ready to move toTHE CENTER OF THE CITY suitable for turkish citizenship
Dernière actualisation: 22/09/2025

Emplacement

  • Métro
    Yenimahalle (~ 400 m)

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Brique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2025
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    12

À propos du complexe

SPECIALLY DESIGNED FOR THE COMFORT OF YOUR FAMILY

Offering a unique quality with its architectural details, Avrupa Konutları Yenimahalle maximizes your quality of life with its comfort-oriented structure, peaceful landscaping and useful interior design.

The project includes 754 apartments and 50 commercial units.

EXPERIENCE THE PEACE OF GREEN IN THE CENTER OF THE CITY

Now your longing for green and peace is over. Get ready to explore the unique life of Yenimahalle with specially designed lush landscape areas, reflection pools and colorful flowers

Localisation sur la carte

95 IBB Bagcilar Cuneyt Arkin Yuksekogrenim Erkek Ogrenci Yurdu, Turquie
