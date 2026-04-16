  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquie
  3. Alanya
  4. Quartier résidentiel Attractive Seafront Apartment in Mahmutlar, Alanya

Quartier résidentiel Attractive Seafront Apartment in Mahmutlar, Alanya

Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$155,888
;
19
Laisser une demande
ID: 1035
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 21/02/2023

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
Русский Русский
Luxury apartments near the sea in the complex Yekta Queen in Mahmutlar, Alanya.A unique project from one of the leading builders with a beautiful view of the sea, an old fcastle and the Taurus Mountains. Mahmutlar is a quiet area of ​​Alanya with well-maintained and clean beaches. In walking distance you will find everything you need for everyday life: grocery chain stores, pharmacies, bakeries, cafes and restaurants. A lot of green children's parks. Leaving the complex, passing through the underpass, you will immediately find yourself on a comfortable beach with sun beds, cafes and your own pier. Yekta Queen is a great place for your family holidays, as well as an ideal place to live. Meeting the sunrises overlooking the sea on your balcony, you will ensure positive emotions for the whole day. The complex is designed for small things, ranging from the beautiful night illumination of the complex and the territory, to the infrastructure. There is underground parking for 6 cars, places are bought separately. On the territory and in the apartments there is a wireless Internet, satellite TV three-color. The building has 12 floors in a territory of 2685 m2, 48 apartments in a block of different layouts.With 1,2,3 bedrooms ranging in size from 87 m2 to 265 m2. Apartments 1 + 1 with one bedroom, living room with American kitchen, bathroom and two balconies.2 + 1 apartment with a corridor, two bedrooms (one with panoramic windows), a living room and an American kitchen, two bathrooms and two balconies.Penthouses 2 + 1 with a corridor, two bedrooms, two bathrooms on the pers floor and a large living room with american style kitchen, toilet and terrace.Penthouses 3 + 1 with a corridor, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and three balconies on the first floor and a large living room with American kitchen, toilet, sauna, jacuzzi and a corner terrace on the second floor. You and your can enjoy your complex all year round. Infrastructure:open pool 224 m2children's swimming poolwinter heated poola fitness centersaunahammam (Turkish bath)playgroundbarbecue areacomplex caretakerelectric generatorunderground parkingsecurity 7/24CCTV

Localisation sur la carte

Mahmutlar, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel Furnished apartment 1+1 to 2+1 in the PREMEUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$174,136
Quartier résidentiel Sea View Apartment in Close to Beach
Yaylali, Turquie
depuis
$140,940
Immeuble Istanbul Bahcesehir Apartments Project
Basaksehir, Turquie
depuis
$97,780
Quartier résidentiel Spacious apartment in Oba within walking distance to the beach
Oba, Turquie
depuis
$180,446
Quartier résidentiel New modern project in Avsallar area
Alanya, Turquie
depuis
$165,498
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Attractive Seafront Apartment in Mahmutlar, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$155,888
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel New residence with around-the-clock security close to business and tourist areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with around-the-clock security close to business and tourist areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with around-the-clock security close to business and tourist areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with around-the-clock security close to business and tourist areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with around-the-clock security close to business and tourist areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel New residence with around-the-clock security close to business and tourist areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Complexe résidentiel New residence with around-the-clock security close to business and tourist areas of Istanbul, Turkey
Kagithane, Turquie
depuis
$298,452
La résidence dispose d'un parking de 4 niveaux, d'une salle de sport, d'un sauna, d'un espace barbecue sur le toit, d'une sécurité 24h/24 et d'une vidéosurveillance.Achèvement - fin 2025.Installations et équipement dans la maison Chauffage centralChauffage au solEmplacement et infrastructure…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Complexe résidentiel Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Complexe résidentiel Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Complexe résidentiel Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Complexe résidentiel Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Complexe résidentiel Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Complexe résidentiel Penthouse 3+1 LUXURY in the Yekta Trade Centre complex.
Mahmutlar, Turquie
depuis
$306,929
Options de finition Аvec finition
Apartment photos available upon request! Three-bedroom penthouse (3+1) 150 m² for sale in the Yekta Trade Centre complex. Furnished and equipped. Individual heating. Your summer residence is just a 10-minute walk from the Mediterranean Sea, yet all the city's developed amenitie…
Agence
Smart Home
Laisser une demande
Immeuble Appartements Spacieux Avec Vue sur Mer à Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Immeuble Appartements Spacieux Avec Vue sur Mer à Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Immeuble Appartements Spacieux Avec Vue sur Mer à Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Immeuble Appartements Spacieux Avec Vue sur Mer à Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Immeuble Appartements Spacieux Avec Vue sur Mer à Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Afficher tout Immeuble Appartements Spacieux Avec Vue sur Mer à Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Immeuble Appartements Spacieux Avec Vue sur Mer à Istanbul Zeytinburnu
Zeytinburnu, Turquie
depuis
$1,95M
L'année de construction 2021
Nombre d'étages 16
Appartements Spacieux en Bord de Mer avec Balcons à Istanbul Zeytinburnu Les appartements sont situés dans le quartier Zeytinburnu d'Istanbul. Le quartier de Zeytinburnu a toujours été l'un des quartiers préférés d'Istanbul, grâce à sa situation au bord de la mer de Marmara. Les appartements…
Agence
TEKCE Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller