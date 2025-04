Konak, Turquie

Prestigious residential complex in the HEART of Izmir on the shores of the Aegean Sea! The project consists of 4 buildings, and includes more than 1000 apartments with views of the Izmir Bay, as well as commercial premises. Apartment area: 56 - 234 M2. Layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1 O…