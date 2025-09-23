  1. Realting.com
  2. Thaïlande
  3. Rawai
  4. Complexe résidentiel Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.

Complexe résidentiel Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.

Rawai, Thaïlande
depuis
$91,800
BTC
1.0919427
ETH
57.2333867
USDT
90 761.2376353
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
9
Laisser une demande
ID: 28084
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 23/09/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Thaïlande
  • État
    Phuket
  • Région
    Mueang Phuket
  • Ville
    Rawai

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2026
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

A modern residential complex in the prestigious Rawai area, it perfectly combines the comforts of city life with proximity to nature and famous beaches.

One of the complex's main advantages is its convenient location – just minutes from Nai Harn and Kata beaches, as well as popular tourist attractions such as Big Buddha and Old Phuket.

Excellent transport links to major shopping centers, restaurants, and medical facilities make this location attractive for both vacationers and those seeking permanent residence in Phuket.

Approximately half of the complex's apartments offer breathtaking sea views, creating the perfect environment for living in harmony with nature.

The apartments' interiors are decorated in a contemporary style with thoughtful details that provide a cozy and aesthetically pleasing atmosphere. The spacious rooms feature large windows.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 550 m
  • Bedrooms: studios, 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1-3
  • Living area: 29 m² - 96 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners.

No-interest installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q2 2026

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools with relaxation areas
  • Children's playground
  • Relaxation areas
  • Restaurants
  • Fitness center
  • And much more

Localisation sur la carte

Rawai, Thaïlande

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel THE TITLE SERENITY
Sakhu, Thaïlande
depuis
$94,384
Complexe résidentiel New residence in a large project, close to the international airport, Phuket, Thailand
Sakhu, Thaïlande
depuis
$154,821
Complexe résidentiel D Condo Reef Phuket
Kathu, Thaïlande
depuis
$54,452
Immeuble Above Element
Choeng Thale, Thaïlande
Prix ​​sur demande
Complexe résidentiel New villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thaïlande
depuis
$760,420
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel Apartments in the Aura Condominium complex in Rawai.
Rawai, Thaïlande
depuis
$91,800
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet area, close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet area, close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet area, close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet area, close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet area, close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet area, close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet area, close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Si Sunthon, Thaïlande
depuis
$462,247
Le complexe se compose de 4 villas dans le style tropical moderne.piscinestationnementjardinterrassesInstallations et équipement dans la maison ClimatisationPanneaux solairesSystème de sécurité intelligentEmplacement et infrastructure à proximité La propriété est située dans un quartier calm…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Saturday S
Complexe résidentiel Saturday S
Complexe résidentiel Saturday S
Complexe résidentiel Saturday S
Complexe résidentiel Saturday S
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Saturday S
Complexe résidentiel Saturday S
Rawai, Thaïlande
depuis
$192,981
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2017
Nombre d'étages 4
Surface 43–118 m²
18 objets immobiliers 18
Entièrement meublé À propos du complexe : Ce complexe résidentiel de Phuket propose 119 unités modernes et spacieuses sur une superficie de 7 000 mètres carrés. Différents types d'unités sont disponibles avec des tailles allant de 50 à 75 mètres carrés. Le complexe se distingue par son archi…
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 1 chambre
43.0 – 82.0
164,699 – 283,437
Apartment 2 chambres
80.0 – 118.0
277,138 – 393,662
Agence
Tumanov Group
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM
Complexe résidentiel THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM
Complexe résidentiel THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM
Complexe résidentiel THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM
Complexe résidentiel THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM
Complexe résidentiel THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM
Karon, Thaïlande
depuis
$556,858
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 2
THE VIEW LUXURY CONDOMINIUM is a unique condominium and apartment project located at 78/8 Patak Rd, Karon, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83100, Thailand Due to its location on a hill surrounded by dense rainforests and its endless view of the Andaman Sea, you can fully enjoy the atmosphe…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller