Complexe résidentiel Title Serenity is a complex located 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach.

The complex is located just 500 meters from Nai Yang Beach, covers an area of 22,000 m², and comprises six residential buildings, each seven stories high, with a total of 814 apartments.
This project offers a unique combination of luxury and comfort in a coastal location with a convenient shopping street promenade leading to Nai Yang Beach.
Property details:
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, and air conditioning.
For investors: the opportunity to earn actual rental income. (Management company)
Interest-free installment plan available until completion of construction.
Completion date: Q1 2026.
Facilities: