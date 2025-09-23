  1. Realting.com
  2. Thaïlande
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Complexe résidentiel The luxurious Above Element project is located near Bang Tao Beach.

Complexe résidentiel The luxurious Above Element project is located near Bang Tao Beach.

Ban Bang Thao, Thaïlande
depuis
$173,000
13
ID: 28072
Dernière actualisation: 23/09/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Thaïlande
  • État
    Phuket
  • Région
    Thalang
  • Ville
    Choeng Thale
  • Village
    Ban Bang Thao

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2025
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Above Element is a new premium residential complex with all amenities, located in one of Phuket's most prestigious areas, Choeng Thale, just 2.5 km from Bang Tao Beach.

This Mediterranean-style complex consists of two 7-story buildings, housing 263 units – one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 38 sq m to 138 sq m.

All apartments are offered turnkey. The interior design is Mediterranean in style, featuring light tones.

Shops, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping arcades, and the Villa Market supermarket are all within a 5-minute walk of the complex. Nearby attractions include the Laguna Golf Club, the renowned Xana and Catch beach clubs, and the Blue Tree Water Park.

Investment opportunities:

  • Participation in a rental pool
  • Guaranteed return: (terms will be discussed individually)
  • Complex management: International management company (currently under discussion, but a well-known company will be selected)

Completion date: Q4 2025

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds with a garden
  • Two swimming pools for adults, one for children
  • Rooftop gardens with cocktail bars
  • Lobby Reception
  • Concierge service
  • Dynamic professional sports complex
  • Restaurant
  • Coworking area
  • Children's play club
  • Multifunctional library
  • 24/7 security
  • Daily shuttle bus to the supermarket, water park, and beach

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Ban Bang Thao, Thaïlande

Posez toutes vos questions
