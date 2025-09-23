Complexe résidentiel Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.

Ayana Heights Seaview Residence is a premium residential complex with all amenities, located on 49,000 m² in the prestigious area of ​​Bang Tao Island, adjacent to the Laguna Resort and Layan Beach.

The complex offers a variety of apartment options with panoramic views of the Andaman Sea and comprises eight buildings with 549 apartments, providing a high level of comfort and privacy.

The complex will feature studio apartments of 37 m², one-bedroom apartments ranging from 43 m² to 57 m², two-bedroom apartments of 79 m², and three-bedroom apartments of 124 m².

Property details:

Distance to the sea: 1,500 m

Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3

Bathrooms: 1-4

Living area: 38 m² - 125 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)

Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners

Interest-free installment plan until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026

Infrastructure: