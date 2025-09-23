  1. Realting.com
  2. Thaïlande
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Complexe résidentiel Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.

Complexe résidentiel Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.

Choeng Thale, Thaïlande
depuis
$236,000
BTC
2.8071730
ETH
147.1359397
USDT
233 329.5433761
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
9
Laisser une demande
ID: 28070
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 23/09/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Thaïlande
  • État
    Phuket
  • Région
    Thalang
  • Ville
    Choeng Thale

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2026
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Ayana Heights Seaview Residence is a premium residential complex with all amenities, located on 49,000 m² in the prestigious area of ​​Bang Tao Island, adjacent to the Laguna Resort and Layan Beach.

The complex offers a variety of apartment options with panoramic views of the Andaman Sea and comprises eight buildings with 549 apartments, providing a high level of comfort and privacy.

The complex will feature studio apartments of 37 m², one-bedroom apartments ranging from 43 m² to 57 m², two-bedroom apartments of 79 m², and three-bedroom apartments of 124 m².

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 1,500 m
  • Bedrooms: 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1-4
  • Living area: 38 m² - 125 m²
  • Income: Actual rental income (management company)

Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners

Interest-free installment plan until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • Walks for walks
  • Restaurant and bar
  • SPA
  • Gym
  • Children's rooms
  • And much more

Localisation sur la carte

Choeng Thale, Thaïlande

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Na Chom Thian, Thaïlande
depuis
$62,470
Complexe résidentiel Coral Beach Oceanview Resort
Pa Tong, Thaïlande
depuis
$188,309
Complexe résidentiel The Title Katabello is a luxury development located near Kata Beach.
Karon, Thaïlande
depuis
$129,000
Complexe résidentiel New luxury villas 10 minutes away from Mai Khao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thaïlande
depuis
$1,12M
Complexe résidentiel Modern residential complex of villas with swimming pools, Bo Phut, Samui, Thailand
ban bang raks, Thaïlande
depuis
$422,468
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel Ayana Heights Seaview Apartments overlook Layan Beach.
Choeng Thale, Thaïlande
depuis
$236,000
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel New high-class residential complex near Kata beach, Phuket, Thailand
Karon, Thaïlande
depuis
$168,864
Le complexe offre une combinaison de style, la meilleure qualité et des investissements rentables. C'est un endroit où le luxe rencontre le confort, et chaque jour est rempli d'émotions joyeuses. Le territoire aura de l'eau et des espaces verts, 2 grands terrains de paking. En outre, pour le…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel VIP GREAT HILL
Complexe résidentiel VIP GREAT HILL
Complexe résidentiel VIP GREAT HILL
Complexe résidentiel VIP GREAT HILL
Complexe résidentiel VIP GREAT HILL
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel VIP GREAT HILL
Complexe résidentiel VIP GREAT HILL
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$45,319
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 7
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools 3 minutes away from Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools 3 minutes away from Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools 3 minutes away from Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools 3 minutes away from Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools 3 minutes away from Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools 3 minutes away from Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with gardens and swimming pools 3 minutes away from Nai Yang Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Thalang, Thaïlande
depuis
$647,578
Les villas sont situées près d'une des plus belles plages de Phuket et entourées d'un parc national luxuriant. Au lieu d'être entouré par des murs solides, vous pourrez profiter d'une vue sur le jardin tropical ouvert et vous sentir connecté à la nature de leur salon. Toutes les chambres son…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller