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Quartier résidentiel Aldea Hills

Manilva, Espagne
depuis
$397,040
;
18
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ID: 39370
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1288480985
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Manilva
  • Adresse
    Calle Emerita Augusta

À propos du complexe

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Brand new semi-detached houses only 500m from the beach located in Manilva. VILLA 1 207,45 m2 built on a plot of 240 m2. It has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, private garden, private garage for 2 vehicles, basement with natural light and excellent sea views. DETACHED HOUSE 2 128,25 m2 built on a plot of 153 m2. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, private garden, parking area inside the plot, basement with natural light and excellent sea views. DETACHED HOUSE 3 128,25 m2 built on a plot of 138 m2. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, private garden, parking area inside the plot, basement with natural light and excellent sea views. DETACHED HOUSE 5 128,25 m2 built on a plot of 156 m2. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terrace, private garden, parking area inside the plot, basement with natural light and excellent sea views.

Localisation sur la carte

Manilva, Espagne
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Quartier résidentiel Aldea Hills
Manilva, Espagne
depuis
$397,040
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