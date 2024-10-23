  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Ojen
  4. Quartier résidentiel Ocean View

Quartier résidentiel Ocean View

Ojen, Espagne
depuis
$1,09M
;
20
Laisser une demande
ID: 39124
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1930340104
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Sierra de las Nieves
  • Village
    Ojen

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
New development consisting of a gated community of private residences, with two and three bedroom flats, including 10 penthouses, each with its own private swimming pool. Within the gardens, there is a beautiful heated swimming pool, a solarium and a covered outdoor kitchen for dining with family and friends. To ensure that your time in residence is as pleasant and hassle-free as possible, a full concierge service is available. For the convenience and security of owners, there are ample underground parking spaces, private storage rooms and 24-hour security with patrols to ensure peace of mind. On the Mediterranean coast, the quality of the outside space is as important as the inside, so we have taken great care, time and effort to ensure that the communal areas are well designed, spacious and secure. All flats face the sea and beautifully landscaped gardens. An attractive 25m heated swimming pool sits alongside a well-equipped solarium with comfortable sun loungers and a cosy covered terrace and kitchen area with barbecue and spacious seating areas. Owners will also benefit from access to the adjacent sports club with gymnasium, tennis and paddle courts, 9-hole par 3 golf course and restaurant (included in the condominium fees). To ensure a carefree property, owners are provided with highly personalised services including property management and maintenance, cleaning and rental management. The concierge can arrange childcare, dining reservations, personal chef, chauffeur and airport pick-up, so that your valuable time runs smoothly. A wide range of activities can be arranged, from cultural visits to cooking classes, golf and tennis, guided walks, boat trips and much more. (*These services are on a fee basis*).

Localisation sur la carte

Ojen, Espagne
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Bélvèdere Collection
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$489,189
Quartier résidentiel Villa Evania Cortesin
Casares, Espagne
depuis
$4,10M
Quartier résidentiel Villas Sirocco
Ricmar, Espagne
depuis
$3,87M
Quartier résidentiel Torre Biznaga
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$614,331
Quartier résidentiel Essence Residence Fase 1
Bel Air, Espagne
depuis
$932,873
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Ocean View
Ojen, Espagne
depuis
$1,09M
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel Marbella, Spain
Complexe résidentiel Marbella, Spain
Complexe résidentiel Marbella, Spain
Complexe résidentiel Marbella, Spain
Complexe résidentiel Marbella, Spain
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Marbella, Spain
Complexe résidentiel Marbella, Spain
Marbella, Espagne
depuis
$502,776
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2027
Nombre d'étages 2
Surface 120–550 m²
5 objets immobiliers 5
Nouveau complexe résidentiel avec une infrastructure étonnante comme excellent hôtel 5 étoiles. Première ligne de la mer. Entouré de paysages pittoresques et de terrains de golf
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Villa
500.0 – 550.0
1,88M – 3,42M
Agence
Marbella Company Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Torreblanca Heights
Quartier résidentiel Torreblanca Heights
Quartier résidentiel Torreblanca Heights
Quartier résidentiel Torreblanca Heights
Quartier résidentiel Torreblanca Heights
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Torreblanca Heights
Quartier résidentiel Torreblanca Heights
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$483,501
Welcome to this new development consisting of 36 flats with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms. Panoramic views from sunset to sunrise! This residence boasts terraces with breathtaking sea views of the Costa del Sol thanks to its exceptional hilltop position. Each unit comes with two parking spaces and a …
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Blue Wave
Quartier résidentiel Blue Wave
Quartier résidentiel Blue Wave
Quartier résidentiel Blue Wave
Quartier résidentiel Blue Wave
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Blue Wave
Quartier résidentiel Blue Wave
Manilva, Espagne
depuis
$466,436
Promotion of exclusive homes with spacious terraces that rise on the hill, making you feel like the world is at your feet. A residential complex located in Manilva, by the Mediterranean Sea, with a warm climate and a delightful gastronomy. You will find 784 km of Mediterranean coastline, 11…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications