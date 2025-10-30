  1. Realting.com
  4. Complexe résidentiel Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!

Lefkoniko, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$33,180
BTC
0.3946732
ETH
20.6865089
USDT
32 804.8583957
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
12
Laisser une demande
ID: 32779
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 2485
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 29/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Chypre du Nord
  • Région
    Gazimağusa District
  • Ville
    Gecitkale Serdarli Belediyesi
  • Ville
    Lefkoniko

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Finished apartments from £25,000 — payment plans up to 13 years!
Want to purchase property in Northern Cyprus with a minimal down payment and a comfortable payment plan?

Now it's possible — the developer is offering a special promotion!
This offer includes finished apartments and properties with a second delivery date: August 2027 / October 2028.

Payment plan:

  • Down payment: from £25,000
  • Payment plan: up to 13 years
  • Monthly payments: from £500

This new complex is surrounded by natural beauty, local shops, and restaurants. A daily shuttle service to and from the beach will be provided.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, including kitchen units, bedroom wardrobes, bathroom fixtures, interior doors, and entrance doors.

Property Types:

  • ► Apartments (1+1) from 50 m2
  • ► Apartments (2+1) from 58 m2
  • ► Apartments (3+1) from 104 m2

Infrastructure:

  • Beach shuttle
  • Indoor pool
  • Outdoor pool
  • Sauna
  • Gym
  • SPA
  • Bank
  • Supermarket
  • Pharmacy
  • Restaurant and Bar
  • Bike paths
  • Park area
  • Children's playground
  • Basketball court

Key features:

  • Kitchen with high-quality built-in cabinets
  • Air conditioning installation facilities
  • Built-in wardrobe in the bedroom
  • Fully equipped bathroom
  • High-quality ceramic tiles on the floor and walls in the bathroom
  • Internet and TV facilities
  • Double-glazed windows
  • Electronic water pressure control system Cranes

When you purchase this apartment, you'll receive a residence permit, bank account, driver's license, and health insurance in Northern Cyprus for the entire family, all complimentary from the company!

Localisation sur la carte

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Posez toutes vos questions
