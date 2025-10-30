Complexe résidentiel Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!

Finished apartments from £25,000 — payment plans up to 13 years!

Want to purchase property in Northern Cyprus with a minimal down payment and a comfortable payment plan?

Now it's possible — the developer is offering a special promotion!

This offer includes finished apartments and properties with a second delivery date: August 2027 / October 2028.

Payment plan:

Down payment: from £25,000

Payment plan: up to 13 years

Monthly payments: from £500

This new complex is surrounded by natural beauty, local shops, and restaurants. A daily shuttle service to and from the beach will be provided.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, including kitchen units, bedroom wardrobes, bathroom fixtures, interior doors, and entrance doors.

Property Types:

► Apartments (1+1) from 50 m2

► Apartments (2+1) from 58 m2

► Apartments (3+1) from 104 m2

Infrastructure:

Beach shuttle

Indoor pool

Outdoor pool

Sauna

Gym

SPA

Bank

Supermarket

Pharmacy

Restaurant and Bar

Bike paths

Park area

Children's playground

Basketball court

Key features:

Kitchen with high-quality built-in cabinets

Air conditioning installation facilities

Built-in wardrobe in the bedroom

Fully equipped bathroom

High-quality ceramic tiles on the floor and walls in the bathroom

Internet and TV facilities

Double-glazed windows

Electronic water pressure control system Cranes

When you purchase this apartment, you'll receive a residence permit, bank account, driver's license, and health insurance in Northern Cyprus for the entire family, all complimentary from the company!