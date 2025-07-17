  1. Realting.com
  2. Chypre du Nord
  3. Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  4. Appartement dans un nouvel immeuble NCP-111 Grand Sapphire BLU (Blue Life Residence) is a ready-to-move modern residential community

Appartement dans un nouvel immeuble NCP-111 Grand Sapphire BLU (Blue Life Residence) is a ready-to-move modern residential community

Agios Amvrosios, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$205,227
;
8
Laisser une demande
Adresse Adresse
Paramètres Paramètres
Description Description
Appartements Appartements
Médias Médias
ID: 27024
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 17/07/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Chypre du Nord
  • Région
    Kyrenia
  • Ville
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2025

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
Deutsch Deutsch
English English
Español Español
Polski Polski
Русский Русский

About the Project:

Grand Sapphire BLU (Blue Life Residence) is a ready-to-move modern residential community near the beach, offering sleek architecture, spacious layouts, and quality finishes. Designed for comfort, security, and long-term value, it blends contemporary living with a peaceful, well-connected location.

Key Points:

  • Prime seafront location in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus

  • ALight-filled, spacious units in multiple residential towers

  • Secure access and landscaped community spaces

  • High-quality construction with long-term investment value

 

Available Apartment Types:

Blue Life Residence offers a wide range of unit types to meet every lifestyle need:

  • 1+1 Apartments

  • 2+1 Apartments

  • 3+1 Apartments

  • 3+1 Penthouses

 

Location Highlights:

Perfectly positioned near key attractions and essentials, the residence offers convenience in every direction.

  • Close to the beach

  • Minutes from local markets and shopping centers

  • Easy access to transportation routes and international airports

  • Nearby city highlights, parks, and natural attractions
     

 

Facilities:

Blue Life Residence is fully equipped with premium amenities and services for everyday ease and luxury.

  • Indoor and outdoor swimming pools

  • Fitness center

  • Landscaped gardens and green spaces

  • 24/7 security and concierge

  • Parking and elevators

  • Airport transfers, car rentals, and rental management services

 

Payment Options:

Blue Life Residence offers a buyer-friendly, interest-free payment plan that makes ownership simple and accessible. With just a 30% down payment, the remaining balance can be paid in equal monthly installments over 6 months. The project is fully completed and ready for immediate delivery.

 

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Equipements dans le complexe
Appartements
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD
Appartements 1 chambre
Surface, m² 50.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 4,105
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 205,227
Appartements 2 chambres
Surface, m² 95.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 2,733
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 259,628
Appartements 3 chambres
Surface, m² 122.0 – 241.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 2,864 – 9,594
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 349,389 – 2,31M

Localisation sur la carte

Agios Amvrosios, Chypre du Nord

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Ultramarine
Agios Amvrosios, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$155,784
Complexe résidentiel RIVERSIDE LIFE RESIDENCE - ELITNAYa ZhIZN U MORYa
Trikomo, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$113,172
Quartier résidentiel Blue Life
Trikomo, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$202,519
Quartier résidentiel Irina
Lapithos, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$310,302
Quartier résidentiel Caesar Breeze
Akanthou, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$145,399
Vous regardez
Appartement dans un nouvel immeuble NCP-111 Grand Sapphire BLU (Blue Life Residence) is a ready-to-move modern residential community
Agios Amvrosios, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$205,227
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel Infinity
Complexe résidentiel Infinity
Spathariko, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$218,488
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Infinity est un aparthotel club avec une infrastructure étendue, offrant une large gamme d'appartements avec vue sur la mer. Le complexe est situé à 450 mètres de la mer dans la région de Long Beach, qui est un endroit idéal pour une vie tranquille et de détente.Avantages du complexe infini …
Agence
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Fermer
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
Agence
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Langues
English, Русский, Türkçe
Complexe résidentiel Natura Park
Complexe résidentiel Natura Park
Agios Sergios, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$266,133
L'année de construction 2026
L'harmonie de la nature et l'atmosphère indescriptible de Chypre nous ont inspirés à créer le projet «Natura Park». Des matériaux modernes et un emplacement pratique du complexe vous donneront un confort inoubliable.La nature vierge et les plages étonnantes de la mer Méditerranée seront vos …
Agence
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Fermer
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
Agence
THE HUB PROPERTY LTD
Langues
English, Русский, Türkçe
Quartier résidentiel Ozaköy
Quartier résidentiel Ozaköy
Kazafani, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$619,337
L'année de construction 2024
Agence
GP real estate
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller