Appartement dans un nouvel immeuble NCP-111 Grand Sapphire BLU (Blue Life Residence) is a ready-to-move modern residential community

About the Project:

Grand Sapphire BLU (Blue Life Residence) is a ready-to-move modern residential community near the beach, offering sleek architecture, spacious layouts, and quality finishes. Designed for comfort, security, and long-term value, it blends contemporary living with a peaceful, well-connected location.

Key Points:

Prime seafront location in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus

ALight-filled, spacious units in multiple residential towers

Secure access and landscaped community spaces

High-quality construction with long-term investment value

Available Apartment Types:

Blue Life Residence offers a wide range of unit types to meet every lifestyle need:

1+1 Apartments

2+1 Apartments

3+1 Apartments

3+1 Penthouses

Location Highlights:

Perfectly positioned near key attractions and essentials, the residence offers convenience in every direction.

Close to the beach

Minutes from local markets and shopping centers

Easy access to transportation routes and international airports

Nearby city highlights, parks, and natural attractions



Facilities:

Blue Life Residence is fully equipped with premium amenities and services for everyday ease and luxury.

Indoor and outdoor swimming pools

Fitness center

Landscaped gardens and green spaces

24/7 security and concierge

Parking and elevators

Airport transfers, car rentals, and rental management services

Payment Options:

Blue Life Residence offers a buyer-friendly, interest-free payment plan that makes ownership simple and accessible. With just a 30% down payment, the remaining balance can be paid in equal monthly installments over 6 months. The project is fully completed and ready for immediate delivery.

About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.