Appartement dans un nouvel immeuble NCP-111 Grand Sapphire BLU (Blue Life Residence) is a ready-to-move modern residential community

About the Project:
Grand Sapphire BLU (Blue Life Residence) is a ready-to-move modern residential community near the beach, offering sleek architecture, spacious layouts, and quality finishes. Designed for comfort, security, and long-term value, it blends contemporary living with a peaceful, well-connected location.
Key Points:
Prime seafront location in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
ALight-filled, spacious units in multiple residential towers
Secure access and landscaped community spaces
High-quality construction with long-term investment value
Available Apartment Types:
Blue Life Residence offers a wide range of unit types to meet every lifestyle need:
1+1 Apartments
2+1 Apartments
3+1 Apartments
3+1 Penthouses
Location Highlights:
Perfectly positioned near key attractions and essentials, the residence offers convenience in every direction.
Close to the beach
Minutes from local markets and shopping centers
Easy access to transportation routes and international airports
Nearby city highlights, parks, and natural attractions
Facilities:
Blue Life Residence is fully equipped with premium amenities and services for everyday ease and luxury.
Indoor and outdoor swimming pools
Fitness center
Landscaped gardens and green spaces
24/7 security and concierge
Parking and elevators
Airport transfers, car rentals, and rental management services
Payment Options:
Blue Life Residence offers a buyer-friendly, interest-free payment plan that makes ownership simple and accessible. With just a 30% down payment, the remaining balance can be paid in equal monthly installments over 6 months. The project is fully completed and ready for immediate delivery.
About Us:
