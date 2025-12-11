  1. Realting.com
Complexe résidentiel PROEKT NA SEVERNOM KIPRE - NOVAYa LOKACIYa

Yialousa, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$241
;
26
ID: 19947
Dernière actualisation: 12/06/2024

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Chypre du Nord
  • Région
    İskele District
  • Ville
    Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi
  • Village
    Yialousa

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2025
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    2

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée

À propos du complexe

DESCRIPTION IN RUSSIAN

The CASA LA VISTA HOMES project, named for its unique location, aims to connect you, dear investors, with the tranquility of endless blue, offering the best views of Cyprus.

Our project, located where the island's beautiful beaches meet green plants, is located in the Yeni Erenkoy area on the Karpas Peninsula, which is famous for its rich history.

The project is designed to provide tranquility and comfort: spacious terraces, endless swimming pools, barbecue areas, outdoor swimming pool and green areas for common use. In total, the project has 53 apartments of 7 different types.

The CASA LA VISTA project offers a unique combination of luxury, comfort and natural beauty. It is 1 km on foot from the best beaches in the Mediterranean and offers an exceptional lifestyle for its valuable owners.

 

PROJECT BENEFITS

 

LOCATION:

  • THE MOST BEAUTIFUL CENTER OF NATURAL LIFE IN CYPRUS, FAMOUS FOR ITS BEACHES
  • THE CLOSEST POINT TO THE KARPAZ PENINSULA
  • REMOTE FROM THE URBAN CENTER, THE CONNECTION BETWEEN GREEN AND SEA
  • ALL NECESSARY CONDITIONS FOR A COMFORTABLE LIFE
  • TOURIST AREA WITH INTERNATIONAL MARINA
  • DUE TO THE TOURIST AREA, ONLY TWO-STORY BUILDINGS AND HORIZONTAL ARCHITECTURE ARE ALLOWED

INVESTMENTS

  • INVESTMENT IN TOURISM: CONSTRUCTION OF THE HILLSIDE HOTEL BY ALARKO
  • THE LARGEST AND MOST MODERN MARINA IN CYPRUS IS KARPAZ GATE MARINA, 3 KM AWAY
  • ITU'S MAIN CAMPUS WILL BE LOCATED IN THE AREA, 1 KM AWAY
  • POSSIBILITY OF TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THE SOCIAL BENEFITS OF THE NEAREST INVESTMENT (MARINA, HOTEL)
  • ALL INVESTMENTS IN THE REGION WILL INCREASE THE VALUE OF THE PROJECT MORE THAN IN OTHER DEVELOPED REGIONS

 

PROJECT

  • THE IMPORTANCE OF PURCHASING BEFORE COMPLETION OF THE PROJECT: INCREASED VALUE AND RENTAL INCOME
  • THE PROJECT WILL BE COMMISSIONED IN AUGUST 2025, THE ROUGH FINISHING IS CURRENTLY BEING COMPLETED, THE MOST ATTRACTIVE PURCHASE PRICES
  • ANNUAL PRICE INCREASES IN POUNDS STERLING OF ABOUT 30% AND A MINIMUM OF 8% OF RENTAL INCOME, A TABLE OF RENTAL INCOME IS PRESENTED
  • TERRITORY AREA 13,000 M2
  • PROXIMITY TO THE SEA, 1 KM FROM THE BEACH, A ROAD IS BEING BUILT DIRECTLY TO THE BEACH FROM THE PROJECT
  • BUILDING MATERIALS THAT CORRESPOND TO THE CHARACTERISTICS OF THE REGION AND HORIZONTAL ARCHITECTURE ARE USED
  • YENI ERENKOY — IS ONE OF THE MOST EARTHQUAKE-RESISTANT REGIONS, ROCKY SOIL AND TWO-STORY BUILDINGS
  • EARTHQUAKES — A PRIORITY ISSUE FOR THE PROJECT COMPANY, HIGH QUALITY STANDARDS IN COSMOS İNŞAAT PROJECTS
  • LUXURY AND COMFORT
  • BUNGALOWS, VILLAS AND APARTMENTS
  • SEA VIEW FROM PERSONAL POOLS VILLAS AND BUNGALOWS
  • DUE TO THE SLOPE AND THE DIFFERENCE IN LEVELS, ALL TYPES OF HOUSING HAVE SEA VIEWS
  • FROM THE ROOFTOP TERRACES VIEW OF THE SEA AND MOUNTAINS
  • 5 DIFFERENT BUILDING CONCEPTS, 7 DIFFERENT HOUSING TYPES
  • ALL APARTMENTS HAVE PARKING, SECURITY, POOL BAR, FITNESS, PLAYROOM, GENERATOR

 

HOUSING TYPES:

 

  • VISTA BUNGALOW 2+1 (4 PCS)
    • WATERFALL
    • RECREATION AREA WITH FIREPLACE
    • SPECIAL LANDSCAPE
    • PERSONAL PARKING
    • ROOF TERRACE 90 M²
    • FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM

 

  • AMAR (2+1 AND 3+1 VILLA CONCEPT) (6 PCS)
    • ENDLESS POOL
    • BBQ
    • OUTDOOR TERRACE, NO ROOF TERRACE
    • SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM
    • FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM

 

  • PASION (10 VILLAS)
    • CLOSEST TO COMMON BASINS AND LANDSCAPE AREAS
    • TERRACE, MOUNTAIN AND SEA VIEWS

 

  • PAZ GARDEN 1+1 (8 PCS)
    • AT THE HIGHEST POINT OF THE PROJECT
    • CLOSED TERRACE
    • OPEN KITCHEN LAYOUT
    • SEA VIEW
    • IN THE GREEN ZONE AND NEAR THE COMMON BASIN
    • 4-5 M

 

  • PAZ LOFT 2+1 (8 PCS)
    • LOFT WITH HIGH CEILINGS
    • WIDE WINDOWS OVERLOOKING THE SEA AND A TERRACE ON THE ROOF

 

  • MILAGRO 2+1 GARDEN (8 PCS)
    • PERSONAL GARDEN AREA
    • VERY CLOSE TO THE GENERAL POOL
    • CLOSE TO THE PLAYGROUND

 

  • MILAGRO 2+1 PENTHOUSE (8 PCS)
    • SPACIOUS ROOFTOP TERRACE
    • MOUNTAIN AND SEA VIEWS

 

PROJECT FEATURES

 

Standard materials

  • Thermal and sound insulation
  • Aluminum sliding doors and windows with double glazing
  • Laminate flooring and built-in wardrobes in bedrooms
  • Built-in cabinets and kitchen modules with soft-close system
  • Tiles and ceramics 120/60 on the floor and walls in the kitchen and bathrooms
  • Stretch ceilings with LED lighting in the kitchen
  • Walls with external design for special coverings
  • Wooden pergola systems
  • Built-in plumbing
  • Glossy kitchen cabinets and work surfaces
  • Wet areas around the pool with anti-slip materials and coatings
  • Soft surface in the playground
  • Electric water heater
  • Kitchen appliances from world brands

 

Other features

  • Gym
  • Closed and open playground
  • Pool bar
  • Generator for general use and all units
  • Special chimneys for each villa and apartment
  • Variable speed air conditioning system
  • Hidden outdoor units and pipes
  • Terrace and kitchen barbecue area (Vista, Amar and all penthouses)
  • Special overflow pool 21 m² (3x7) (Vista and Amar)
  • Waterfalls and fire pits near swimming pools (Vista)
  • Fireplace in the living room (Vista and Amar)
  • Jacuzzi (Vista)

 

Optional

  • CCTV system
  • Fireplace and barbecue in apartments (only on the upper floors)
  • Interior design services
  • Furniture, appliances and electronics packages

 

 

PAYMENT OPTIONS

  • PRICES FROM 130 THOUSAND. POUNDS UP TO 350 THOUSAND. POUNDS
  • EXCLUSIVE VISTA BUNGALOW 450 THOUSAND. POUNDS, M² COSTS MORE
  • FOR VARIOUS PAYMENT PLANS, OUR SALES MANAGERS CAN BE CONTACTED

 

Option 1

  • Deposit: £2,000
  • Reservation: 2 weeks
  • Payment plan:
    • 35% — when signing a purchase and sale agreement
    • 55% — in monthly payments until the project is completed
    • 10% — within 12 months after key transfer
  •  

Option 2

  • Deposit: £5,000
  • Reservation: 4 weeks
  • Payment plan:
    • 45% — when signing a purchase and sale agreement
    • 40% — in monthly payments until the project is completed
    • 15% — within 12 months after key transfer

 

If you have any additional questions – please contact us!

Localisation sur la carte

Yialousa, Chypre du Nord

Vous regardez
