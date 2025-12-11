Complexe résidentiel PROEKT NA SEVERNOM KIPRE - NOVAYa LOKACIYa

DESCRIPTION IN RUSSIAN
The CASA LA VISTA HOMES project, named for its unique location, aims to connect you, dear investors, with the tranquility of endless blue, offering the best views of Cyprus.
Our project, located where the island's beautiful beaches meet green plants, is located in the Yeni Erenkoy area on the Karpas Peninsula, which is famous for its rich history.
The project is designed to provide tranquility and comfort: spacious terraces, endless swimming pools, barbecue areas, outdoor swimming pool and green areas for common use. In total, the project has 53 apartments of 7 different types.
The CASA LA VISTA project offers a unique combination of luxury, comfort and natural beauty. It is 1 km on foot from the best beaches in the Mediterranean and offers an exceptional lifestyle for its valuable owners.
PROJECT BENEFITS
LOCATION:
- THE MOST BEAUTIFUL CENTER OF NATURAL LIFE IN CYPRUS, FAMOUS FOR ITS BEACHES
- THE CLOSEST POINT TO THE KARPAZ PENINSULA
- REMOTE FROM THE URBAN CENTER, THE CONNECTION BETWEEN GREEN AND SEA
- ALL NECESSARY CONDITIONS FOR A COMFORTABLE LIFE
- TOURIST AREA WITH INTERNATIONAL MARINA
- DUE TO THE TOURIST AREA, ONLY TWO-STORY BUILDINGS AND HORIZONTAL ARCHITECTURE ARE ALLOWED
INVESTMENTS
- INVESTMENT IN TOURISM: CONSTRUCTION OF THE HILLSIDE HOTEL BY ALARKO
- THE LARGEST AND MOST MODERN MARINA IN CYPRUS IS KARPAZ GATE MARINA, 3 KM AWAY
- ITU'S MAIN CAMPUS WILL BE LOCATED IN THE AREA, 1 KM AWAY
- POSSIBILITY OF TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THE SOCIAL BENEFITS OF THE NEAREST INVESTMENT (MARINA, HOTEL)
- ALL INVESTMENTS IN THE REGION WILL INCREASE THE VALUE OF THE PROJECT MORE THAN IN OTHER DEVELOPED REGIONS
PROJECT
- THE IMPORTANCE OF PURCHASING BEFORE COMPLETION OF THE PROJECT: INCREASED VALUE AND RENTAL INCOME
- THE PROJECT WILL BE COMMISSIONED IN AUGUST 2025, THE ROUGH FINISHING IS CURRENTLY BEING COMPLETED, THE MOST ATTRACTIVE PURCHASE PRICES
- ANNUAL PRICE INCREASES IN POUNDS STERLING OF ABOUT 30% AND A MINIMUM OF 8% OF RENTAL INCOME, A TABLE OF RENTAL INCOME IS PRESENTED
- TERRITORY AREA 13,000 M2
- PROXIMITY TO THE SEA, 1 KM FROM THE BEACH, A ROAD IS BEING BUILT DIRECTLY TO THE BEACH FROM THE PROJECT
- BUILDING MATERIALS THAT CORRESPOND TO THE CHARACTERISTICS OF THE REGION AND HORIZONTAL ARCHITECTURE ARE USED
- YENI ERENKOY — IS ONE OF THE MOST EARTHQUAKE-RESISTANT REGIONS, ROCKY SOIL AND TWO-STORY BUILDINGS
- EARTHQUAKES — A PRIORITY ISSUE FOR THE PROJECT COMPANY, HIGH QUALITY STANDARDS IN COSMOS İNŞAAT PROJECTS
- LUXURY AND COMFORT
- BUNGALOWS, VILLAS AND APARTMENTS
- SEA VIEW FROM PERSONAL POOLS VILLAS AND BUNGALOWS
- DUE TO THE SLOPE AND THE DIFFERENCE IN LEVELS, ALL TYPES OF HOUSING HAVE SEA VIEWS
- FROM THE ROOFTOP TERRACES VIEW OF THE SEA AND MOUNTAINS
- 5 DIFFERENT BUILDING CONCEPTS, 7 DIFFERENT HOUSING TYPES
- ALL APARTMENTS HAVE PARKING, SECURITY, POOL BAR, FITNESS, PLAYROOM, GENERATOR
HOUSING TYPES:
- VISTA BUNGALOW 2+1 (4 PCS)
- WATERFALL
- RECREATION AREA WITH FIREPLACE
- SPECIAL LANDSCAPE
- PERSONAL PARKING
- ROOF TERRACE 90 M²
- FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM
- AMAR (2+1 AND 3+1 VILLA CONCEPT) (6 PCS)
- ENDLESS POOL
- BBQ
- OUTDOOR TERRACE, NO ROOF TERRACE
- SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM
- FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM
- PASION (10 VILLAS)
- CLOSEST TO COMMON BASINS AND LANDSCAPE AREAS
- TERRACE, MOUNTAIN AND SEA VIEWS
- PAZ GARDEN 1+1 (8 PCS)
- AT THE HIGHEST POINT OF THE PROJECT
- CLOSED TERRACE
- OPEN KITCHEN LAYOUT
- SEA VIEW
- IN THE GREEN ZONE AND NEAR THE COMMON BASIN
- 4-5 M
- PAZ LOFT 2+1 (8 PCS)
- LOFT WITH HIGH CEILINGS
- WIDE WINDOWS OVERLOOKING THE SEA AND A TERRACE ON THE ROOF
- MILAGRO 2+1 GARDEN (8 PCS)
- PERSONAL GARDEN AREA
- VERY CLOSE TO THE GENERAL POOL
- CLOSE TO THE PLAYGROUND
- MILAGRO 2+1 PENTHOUSE (8 PCS)
- SPACIOUS ROOFTOP TERRACE
- MOUNTAIN AND SEA VIEWS
PROJECT FEATURES
Standard materials
- Thermal and sound insulation
- Aluminum sliding doors and windows with double glazing
- Laminate flooring and built-in wardrobes in bedrooms
- Built-in cabinets and kitchen modules with soft-close system
- Tiles and ceramics 120/60 on the floor and walls in the kitchen and bathrooms
- Stretch ceilings with LED lighting in the kitchen
- Walls with external design for special coverings
- Wooden pergola systems
- Built-in plumbing
- Glossy kitchen cabinets and work surfaces
- Wet areas around the pool with anti-slip materials and coatings
- Soft surface in the playground
- Electric water heater
- Kitchen appliances from world brands
Other features
- Gym
- Closed and open playground
- Pool bar
- Generator for general use and all units
- Special chimneys for each villa and apartment
- Variable speed air conditioning system
- Hidden outdoor units and pipes
- Terrace and kitchen barbecue area (Vista, Amar and all penthouses)
- Special overflow pool 21 m² (3x7) (Vista and Amar)
- Waterfalls and fire pits near swimming pools (Vista)
- Fireplace in the living room (Vista and Amar)
- Jacuzzi (Vista)
Optional
- CCTV system
- Fireplace and barbecue in apartments (only on the upper floors)
- Interior design services
- Furniture, appliances and electronics packages
PAYMENT OPTIONS
- PRICES FROM 130 THOUSAND. POUNDS UP TO 350 THOUSAND. POUNDS
- EXCLUSIVE VISTA BUNGALOW 450 THOUSAND. POUNDS, M² COSTS MORE
- FOR VARIOUS PAYMENT PLANS, OUR SALES MANAGERS CAN BE CONTACTED
Option 1
- Deposit: £2,000
- Reservation: 2 weeks
- Payment plan:
- 35% — when signing a purchase and sale agreement
- 55% — in monthly payments until the project is completed
- 10% — within 12 months after key transfer
Option 2
- Deposit: £5,000
- Reservation: 4 weeks
- Payment plan:
- 45% — when signing a purchase and sale agreement
- 40% — in monthly payments until the project is completed
- 15% — within 12 months after key transfer
If you have any additional questions – please contact us!