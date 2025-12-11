Complexe résidentiel PROEKT NA SEVERNOM KIPRE - NOVAYa LOKACIYa

DESCRIPTION IN RUSSIAN

The CASA LA VISTA HOMES project, named for its unique location, aims to connect you, dear investors, with the tranquility of endless blue, offering the best views of Cyprus.

Our project, located where the island's beautiful beaches meet green plants, is located in the Yeni Erenkoy area on the Karpas Peninsula, which is famous for its rich history.

The project is designed to provide tranquility and comfort: spacious terraces, endless swimming pools, barbecue areas, outdoor swimming pool and green areas for common use. In total, the project has 53 apartments of 7 different types.

The CASA LA VISTA project offers a unique combination of luxury, comfort and natural beauty. It is 1 km on foot from the best beaches in the Mediterranean and offers an exceptional lifestyle for its valuable owners.

PROJECT BENEFITS

LOCATION:

THE MOST BEAUTIFUL CENTER OF NATURAL LIFE IN CYPRUS, FAMOUS FOR ITS BEACHES

THE CLOSEST POINT TO THE KARPAZ PENINSULA

REMOTE FROM THE URBAN CENTER, THE CONNECTION BETWEEN GREEN AND SEA

ALL NECESSARY CONDITIONS FOR A COMFORTABLE LIFE

TOURIST AREA WITH INTERNATIONAL MARINA

DUE TO THE TOURIST AREA, ONLY TWO-STORY BUILDINGS AND HORIZONTAL ARCHITECTURE ARE ALLOWED

INVESTMENTS

INVESTMENT IN TOURISM: CONSTRUCTION OF THE HILLSIDE HOTEL BY ALARKO

THE LARGEST AND MOST MODERN MARINA IN CYPRUS IS KARPAZ GATE MARINA, 3 KM AWAY

ITU'S MAIN CAMPUS WILL BE LOCATED IN THE AREA, 1 KM AWAY

POSSIBILITY OF TAKING ADVANTAGE OF THE SOCIAL BENEFITS OF THE NEAREST INVESTMENT (MARINA, HOTEL)

ALL INVESTMENTS IN THE REGION WILL INCREASE THE VALUE OF THE PROJECT MORE THAN IN OTHER DEVELOPED REGIONS

PROJECT

THE IMPORTANCE OF PURCHASING BEFORE COMPLETION OF THE PROJECT: INCREASED VALUE AND RENTAL INCOME

THE PROJECT WILL BE COMMISSIONED IN AUGUST 2025, THE ROUGH FINISHING IS CURRENTLY BEING COMPLETED, THE MOST ATTRACTIVE PURCHASE PRICES

ANNUAL PRICE INCREASES IN POUNDS STERLING OF ABOUT 30% AND A MINIMUM OF 8% OF RENTAL INCOME, A TABLE OF RENTAL INCOME IS PRESENTED

TERRITORY AREA 13,000 M2

PROXIMITY TO THE SEA, 1 KM FROM THE BEACH, A ROAD IS BEING BUILT DIRECTLY TO THE BEACH FROM THE PROJECT

BUILDING MATERIALS THAT CORRESPOND TO THE CHARACTERISTICS OF THE REGION AND HORIZONTAL ARCHITECTURE ARE USED

YENI ERENKOY — IS ONE OF THE MOST EARTHQUAKE-RESISTANT REGIONS, ROCKY SOIL AND TWO-STORY BUILDINGS

EARTHQUAKES — A PRIORITY ISSUE FOR THE PROJECT COMPANY, HIGH QUALITY STANDARDS IN COSMOS İNŞAAT PROJECTS

LUXURY AND COMFORT

BUNGALOWS, VILLAS AND APARTMENTS

SEA VIEW FROM PERSONAL POOLS VILLAS AND BUNGALOWS

DUE TO THE SLOPE AND THE DIFFERENCE IN LEVELS, ALL TYPES OF HOUSING HAVE SEA VIEWS

FROM THE ROOFTOP TERRACES VIEW OF THE SEA AND MOUNTAINS

5 DIFFERENT BUILDING CONCEPTS, 7 DIFFERENT HOUSING TYPES

ALL APARTMENTS HAVE PARKING, SECURITY, POOL BAR, FITNESS, PLAYROOM, GENERATOR

HOUSING TYPES:

VISTA BUNGALOW 2+1 (4 PCS) WATERFALL RECREATION AREA WITH FIREPLACE SPECIAL LANDSCAPE PERSONAL PARKING ROOF TERRACE 90 M² FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM



AMAR (2+1 AND 3+1 VILLA CONCEPT) (6 PCS) ENDLESS POOL BBQ OUTDOOR TERRACE, NO ROOF TERRACE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM



PASION (10 VILLAS) CLOSEST TO COMMON BASINS AND LANDSCAPE AREAS TERRACE, MOUNTAIN AND SEA VIEWS



PAZ GARDEN 1+1 (8 PCS) AT THE HIGHEST POINT OF THE PROJECT CLOSED TERRACE OPEN KITCHEN LAYOUT SEA VIEW IN THE GREEN ZONE AND NEAR THE COMMON BASIN 4-5 M



PAZ LOFT 2+1 (8 PCS) LOFT WITH HIGH CEILINGS WIDE WINDOWS OVERLOOKING THE SEA AND A TERRACE ON THE ROOF



MILAGRO 2+1 GARDEN (8 PCS) PERSONAL GARDEN AREA VERY CLOSE TO THE GENERAL POOL CLOSE TO THE PLAYGROUND



MILAGRO 2+1 PENTHOUSE (8 PCS) SPACIOUS ROOFTOP TERRACE MOUNTAIN AND SEA VIEWS



PROJECT FEATURES

Standard materials

Thermal and sound insulation

Aluminum sliding doors and windows with double glazing

Laminate flooring and built-in wardrobes in bedrooms

Built-in cabinets and kitchen modules with soft-close system

Tiles and ceramics 120/60 on the floor and walls in the kitchen and bathrooms

Stretch ceilings with LED lighting in the kitchen

Walls with external design for special coverings

Wooden pergola systems

Built-in plumbing

Glossy kitchen cabinets and work surfaces

Wet areas around the pool with anti-slip materials and coatings

Soft surface in the playground

Electric water heater

Kitchen appliances from world brands

Other features

Gym

Closed and open playground

Pool bar

Generator for general use and all units

Special chimneys for each villa and apartment

Variable speed air conditioning system

Hidden outdoor units and pipes

Terrace and kitchen barbecue area (Vista, Amar and all penthouses)

Special overflow pool 21 m² (3x7) (Vista and Amar)

Waterfalls and fire pits near swimming pools (Vista)

Fireplace in the living room (Vista and Amar)

Jacuzzi (Vista)

Optional

CCTV system

Fireplace and barbecue in apartments (only on the upper floors)

Interior design services

Furniture, appliances and electronics packages

PAYMENT OPTIONS

PRICES FROM 130 THOUSAND. POUNDS UP TO 350 THOUSAND. POUNDS

EXCLUSIVE VISTA BUNGALOW 450 THOUSAND. POUNDS, M² COSTS MORE

FOR VARIOUS PAYMENT PLANS, OUR SALES MANAGERS CAN BE CONTACTED

Option 1

Deposit: £2,000

Reservation: 2 weeks

Payment plan: 35% — when signing a purchase and sale agreement 55% — in monthly payments until the project is completed 10% — within 12 months after key transfer



Option 2

Deposit: £5,000

Reservation: 4 weeks

Payment plan: 45% — when signing a purchase and sale agreement 40% — in monthly payments until the project is completed 15% — within 12 months after key transfer



If you have any additional questions – please contact us!