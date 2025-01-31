Permettre la visualisation du contenu du site et l'accès aux fonctionnalités. Ce type de cookies est utilisé uniquement pour le bon fonctionnement du site et n'est pas cédé à des tiers. La désactivation est impossible sans perturber le fonctionnement du site.
ID: CP-624
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea -625m
– To the Near East College - 500m
– Supermarkets 300 m
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+1 - 55 m2
1+2 - 70 - 94m2
2+1 - 70 - 94 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: January 2025
FACILITIES:
Sw…
Sky Sakarya
Emplacement privilégié :
À distance de marche de la rue Sakarya, du centre commercial Citymall et de nombreuses entreprises.
Situé dans un quartier très populaire et recherché.
À côté de Golden Residence et de Terrace Park.
Développement à usage mixte :
Comprend 11 grands…
ID: CP-625
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea - 700 m
–Larnaca Airport – 60 km
– Supermarkets 300 m
AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES:
3+1 - 395m2 Dublex Villa
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: 12.2024
FACILITIES:
Swimming pool
Playground
Green spac…
" Famagusta City Living – Experience luxury in the heart of the Famagusta city. Flexible installment plans are available, and with no additional fees or hidden costs, And your dream stay on the sunny island is secured."
PROJECT ID:
CP-827
TERMS OF PAYMENT:
35% down payment and the r…
ID : CP-698 LOCALISATION : Chypre/Yeni Boğaziçi – Distance de la mer : 1 300 m– Distance de Lefkoşa : 55 km – Aéroport d'Ercan : 100 km – 45 km TYPES DE VILLA DISPONIBLES :4+1 - 320 m2 HORAIRE :Date d'achèvement : Prêt à emménager INSTALLATIONS :Piscine extérieureParking Jardin Conditions d…
ID: CP-695
LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea -1200M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+1 - 65 m2
2+1 - 95 m2
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
3+1 - 210 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completi…
ID: CP-696
LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea -1000M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
3+1 - 210 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: September 2024
FACILITIES:
Outdoor Pool
Ca…
ID: CP-675
LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea -500M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
3+1 - 270 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: June 2025
FACILITIES:
Outdoor Pool
Car Park…
ID: CP-642
LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea -900M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
3+1 - 135m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: June 2025
FACILITIES:
Outdoor Pool
Indoor Swimming Pool
…
Sky Sakarya est un complexe résidentiel moderne situé au cœur de Famagusta, dans le nord de Chypre. Le projet couvre une superficie de 5000 m2 et comprend deux blocs de 13 et 14 étages. Le complexe dispose de 11 locaux commerciaux et 139 logements, y compris des studios, des appartements ave…
ID: CP-627
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea -1200M
–Larnaca Airport – 60 km
– Supermarkets 300 m
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+1 - 90m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: 12.2024
FACILITIES:
Pool
Bar pool
Cafe bar
Green space
Indo…
ID: CP-638
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea -2000M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
2+1 - 105m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: March 2025
FACILITIES:
Swimming pool
Garden
P…
ID: CP-685
LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea -500M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
3+1 - 320 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: December 2023
FACILITIES:
Outdoor Pool
Car …
ID: CP-705
LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea -400M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
3+1 - 125 m2
3+1 Penthouse - 125 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: August 2024
FACILITIES:…