Immeuble 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$170,538
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 2
Surface 55–70 m²
2 objets immobiliers 2
ID: CP-624   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi – Distance to the sea -625m – To the Near East College  - 500m – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 55 m2 1+2 - 70 - 94m2 2+1 - 70 - 94 m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: January 2025   FACILITIES: Sw…
Properties and partners
Résidence 3 campañas hasta el 31/01/2025, experimente una vida elevada con un toque de cielo
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$130,500
Options de finition Аvec finition
Surface 51–88 m²
2 objets immobiliers 2
Sky Sakarya Emplacement privilégié : À distance de marche de la rue Sakarya, du centre commercial Citymall et de nombreuses entreprises. Situé dans un quartier très populaire et recherché. À côté de Golden Residence et de Terrace Park. Développement à usage mixte : Comprend 11 grands…
Right way Group
Quartier résidentiel Stilos Villa 2
Stylloi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$316,634
GP real estate
Villa 4 Room Spacious Villa in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$590,780
L'année de construction 2024
Surface 395 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
ID: CP-625   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi – Distance to the sea - 700 m –Larnaca Airport – 60 km – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 3+1 - 395m2 Dublex Villa SCHEDULE: Completion Date: 12.2024   FACILITIES: Swimming pool Playground Green spac…
Properties and partners
Quartier résidentiel Angel Towers residence
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$139,952
GP real estate
Appart-hôtel Cheap and Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
Prix ​​sur demande
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 4
Surface 70 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
" Famagusta City Living – Experience luxury in the heart of the Famagusta city. Flexible installment plans are available, and with no additional fees or hidden costs, And your dream stay on the sunny island is secured." PROJECT ID: CP-827 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the r…
Properties and partners
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$642,800
L'année de construction 2023
Surface 320 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
ID : CP-698 LOCALISATION : Chypre/Yeni Boğaziçi – Distance de la mer : 1 300 m– Distance de Lefkoşa : 55 km – Aéroport d'Ercan : 100 km – 45 km TYPES DE VILLA DISPONIBLES :4+1 - 320 m2 HORAIRE :Date d'achèvement : Prêt à emménager INSTALLATIONS :Piscine extérieureParking Jardin  Conditions d…
Properties and partners
Immeuble 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$154,344
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 1
Surface 65–210 m²
3 objets immobiliers 3
ID: CP-695   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance to the sea -1200M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 65 m2 2+1 - 95 m2   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 210 m2   SCHEDULE: Completi…
Properties and partners
Quartier résidentiel Uzun 28
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$118,421
GP real estate
Quartier résidentiel Uzun 29
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$215,311
GP real estate
Villa 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$437,104
L'année de construction 2024
Surface 210 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
ID: CP-696   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance to the sea -1000M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 210 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: September 2024   FACILITIES: Outdoor Pool Ca…
Properties and partners
Villa 4 Room New Villa in Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$782,024
L'année de construction 2025
Surface 270 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
ID: CP-675   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 270 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2025   FACILITIES: Outdoor Pool Car Park…
Properties and partners
Quartier résidentiel Vanora Apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$123,487
GP real estate
Immeuble 4 Room Apartment in Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$327,275
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 2
Surface 135 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
ID: CP-642   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi – Distance to the sea -900M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 3+1 - 135m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2025   FACILITIES: Outdoor Pool Indoor Swimming Pool …
Properties and partners
Quartier résidentiel City Life 2
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$101,323
L'année de construction 2024
GP real estate
Immeuble 2 Room New Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$209,583
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 2
Surface 79–188 m²
3 objets immobiliers 3
ID: CP-677   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 66 m2 2+1 - 79 m2 - 93 m2 3+1 - 160 m2 - 188 m2   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1  - 188…
Properties and partners
Complexe résidentiel Sky Sakarya
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$131,813
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 14
Sky Sakarya est un complexe résidentiel moderne situé au cœur de Famagusta, dans le nord de Chypre. Le projet couvre une superficie de 5000 m2 et comprend deux blocs de 13 et 14 étages. Le complexe dispose de 11 locaux commerciaux et 139 logements, y compris des studios, des appartements ave…
GP real estate
Immeuble 2 Room New Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$181,041
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 2
Surface 90 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
ID: CP-627   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi – Distance to the sea -1200M –Larnaca Airport – 60 km – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 -  90m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: 12.2024   FACILITIES: Pool Bar pool Cafe bar Green space Indo…
Properties and partners
Immeuble Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$216,619
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 2
Surface 105 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
ID: CP-638   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi – Distance to the sea -2000M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 105m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: March 2025   FACILITIES: Swimming pool  Garden   P…
Properties and partners
Villa Chic 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$684,701
L'année de construction 2023
Surface 320 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
ID: CP-685   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 320 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2023   FACILITIES: Outdoor Pool Car …
Properties and partners
Immeuble 4 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Chypre du Nord
depuis
$192,711
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 5
Surface 125 m²
2 objets immobiliers 2
ID: CP-705   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance to the sea -400M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 125 m2 3+1 Penthouse - 125 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: August 2024   FACILITIES:…
Properties and partners
