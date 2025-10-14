  1. Realting.com
  4. Complexe résidentiel Sale of apartments in an apart-hotel with a view of Sv. Stefan and a private park

Przno, Monténégro
ID: 32635
In CRM: 2372
Dernière actualisation: 14/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Monténégro
  • Région
    Municipalité de Budva
  • Village
    Przno

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2025
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    8

À propos du complexe

The start of sales of a limited pool of luxurious serviced apartments in a 5-star apart-hotel managed by the leading boutique hotel chain in the Balkan region according to The Times, with premium 24/7 service.

 

Excellent location within walking distance of Sv.Stefan Island and the Royal Park of Miločer, accessible through an underground tunnel. The complex is conveniently situated near picturesque beaches and is at an ideal distance from the vibrant pace of the Budva Riviera.

 

The complex also features its private gated area of 10,000 m2, with swimming pool, children's and sports playgrounds, and a green walking area in an olive grove.

 

The architecture of the complex consists of an 8-story building, housing around 40 apartments. 

The apartment sizes range from 75 to 200+ m2.

All apartments will be equipped with high-quality finishes, modern appliances, and exquisite furniture.

The interior design is executed in a Mediterranean style with elements of natural wood, marble, and luxurious fabrics. The splendid finishing of the apartments harmoniously blends with the layouts and functionality.

 

Round-the-clock premium-class service with a full spectrum of services of a five-star hotel. 

 

The private territory of the apart-hotel provides all the conditions for carefree relaxation. The perfectly designed landscape, unparalleled hospitality, and personalized approach will truly embody the harmonious Mediterranean lifestyle.

 

Acquiring the apartments is also an excellent investment - thanks to the organic growth in apartment value, as well as a guaranteed income program of 6% annual return from renting out the apartments.

 

A flexible and staged payment option is also provided for maximum financial comfort when purchasing the apartments.

 

Construction is planned to be completed by February 1, 2025.

Localisation sur la carte

Przno, Monténégro
Éducation
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs
Autres complexes
Appart-hôtel Apart hotel Djenovici
Đenovići, Monténégro
depuis
$2,63M
Nombre d'étages 2
Smaller apart hotel for sale in Djenovici. In addition to the hotel there is a plot behind with possibility to build additional units. Excellent location, beach is under lease from local authorities for next 2 years. Family bussines.
Complexe résidentiel Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Tivat, Monténégro
depuis
$239,839
L'année de construction 2027
Nombre d'étages 3
Surface 52–216 m²
5 objets immobiliers 5
This is a modern residential complex in the very heart of Tivat, located just across the road from a green park with shady alleys and beaches. The project combines the comfort of urban living with the proximity of nature, creating a unique space for life, relaxation, and harmony.   Archi…
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 1 chambre
52.0 – 59.0
236,265 – 269,346
Apartment 2 chambres
73.0 – 216.0
330,590 – 756,706
Complexe résidentiel Sovremennyy kompleks v centre poselka Bechichi u morya
Boreti, Monténégro
depuis
$134,418
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2027
Nombre d'étages 11
Surface 33–211 m²
207 objets immobiliers 207
Le complexe résidentiel de Becici est un projet unique qui s'intègre harmonieusement aux paysages de montagne pittoresques, avec de belles vues sur la mer et entourés d'espaces verts. Le complexe est situé dans l'une des zones les plus attrayantes de la côte du Monténégro, à quelques minutes…
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 1 chambre
38.5 – 64.6
124,500 – 246,427
Apartment 2 chambres
56.5 – 94.6
212,142 – 315,783
Apartment 3 chambres
112.2 – 135.4
363,271 – 594,891
Apartment 4 chambres
122.2 – 211.3
395,416 – 845,614
Appartement
65.2
210,932
