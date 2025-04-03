  1. Realting.com
Nouveaux bâtiments à vendre en Panfilovskiy selskiy okrug

Village de chalets Prestizh - 199
Almerek, Kazakhstan
$73,140
Options de finition Аvec finition
< p > Prestige — modern comfortable house in a simple way with three bedrooms on the second floor and a living room with kitchen on the first floor. < p > The technology for the construction of foam cabins is especially popular in Germany, the Netherlands and the Scandinavian countries, wher…
Tam Kurylys
Village de chalets Komfort - 86
Almerek, Kazakhstan
$56,074
Nombre d'étages 2
Modern two-level cottage, with various classic layouts, with a total area of 86 sq.m. 1 - floor: entrance hall, bathroom, kitchen and living room. 2 - th floor: 3 bedrooms and bathroom. The house is warm and earthquake-resistant. By purchasing such a cottage, you also become the …
Tam Kurylys
Village de chalets Stil - 100 126
Almerek, Kazakhstan
$57,293
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 2
< p > Description: < p > "STIL" — a modern, comfortable and simple house with three bedrooms on the second floor and a living room with kitchen on the first floor. The houses for this project are warm and earthquake resistant. By buying such a house, you also become the owner of the site. < …
Tam Kurylys
Village de chalets Valdek
Almerek, Kazakhstan
$19,504
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 3
< p > Benefits to other apartments: < / p >< ul >< li > Functional and ergonomic layout of the apartment; < / li >< li > The presence of a bedroom, a living room of the studio; < / li >< li > All central engineering communications; < / li >< li > Free transport routes 25 minutes from the cit…
Tam Kurylys
Village de chalets Milan
Almerek, Kazakhstan
$29,256
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 3
< p > Benefits to other apartments: < / p >< ul >< li > Functional and ergonomic layout of the apartment; < / li >< li > The presence of a bedroom, a living room of a studio; < / li >< li > All central engineering communications; < / li >< li > Free transport routes 25 minutes from the city …
Tam Kurylys
