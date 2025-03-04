  1. Realting.com
  4. Club house OCEANFRONT APARTMENTS WITH PANORAMIC VIEW

depuis
$41,000
14
Laisser une demande
ID: 32869
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 12/11/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Géorgie
  • État
    Adjarie
  • Région
    Kobuleti Municipality
  • Village
    Tsikhisdziri

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
  • L'année de construction
  • Options de finition
  • Nombre d'étages
Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

A new premium multifunctional residential complex located at the foot of the ancient fortress of Petra, just a few steps from the Black Sea coast and the picturesque banana grove of Tsikhisdziri, with a private beach.

Monthly payment $ 848 for 60 months instalment plan.

The project is being implemented by a reliable developer with 11 years of construction experience in Georgia. Installments of up to 60 months, minimum initial payment.

Project Details:

6000m2 garden

4000m2 rooftop

Private beach
Indoor and outdoor pools
Fitness Center
Cafes and restaurants
Indoor and outdoor parking
Tennis courts
Children's playground
Spa and Wellness center
Coworking space
Running and cycling tracks
Electric vehicle Charging station
Sports ground
Market and pharmacy
Car rental
Bike and scooter rental
Educational center for children
High-quality wear-resistant materials are used in the decoration, ensuring durability and comfort in daily use.

Special attention is paid to natural lighting and ergonomics -
each element of the interior combines functionality and visual harmony.

Why is it profitable to invest with us:

1. We are an authorized partner of the developer, officially working in Georgia.

2. We buy apartments in pools, not retail, which gives us the opportunity to receive additional discounts for our clients.

3. We work "in white". All transfers and payments are made strictly according to the contract and directly to the developer, no additional payments or overpayments.

4. We are in touch with you until we receive the keys and register the purchased property, we help and protect your interests.

Contact our representative in Georgia, Renata, today for details on the project.

Localisation sur la carte

Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

Actualités des développeurs

04.03.2025
« Environ 50 % de nos clients choisissent de payer en cryptomonnaie. » Comment acheter un bien immobilier à Bali avec la crypto-monnaie en pratique
Toutes les nouvelles
