  3. GOLDEN TEMPLE SALES LLC

GOLDEN TEMPLE SALES LLC

États-Unis, Lake County
;
Type de compagnie
Développeur
Année de création de l'entreprise
2021
Sur la plateforme
Moins d'un mois
Langues
English
Site web
goldentemplehomebuilders.com/
À propos du développeur

We specialize in delivering custom-built residential, commercial, and development projects that are thoughtfully designed to meet your unique vision and goals. Whether it’s building a dream home, a high-performance commercial space, or a large-scale development, our team is committed to excellence in every phase—from planning and design to construction and completion. With a passion for innovation and quality craftsmanship, we go beyond standard building practices to create structures that are not only visually striking but also functional, durable, and built to last. Our collaborative approach ensures that each project reflects your needs while staying on time and within budget. Backed by deep industry experience and a client-focused mindset, we take pride in delivering results that exceed expectations and add long-term value to every property we build.

Temps de travail
Fermé maintenant
Actuellement dans l'entreprise: 06:25
(UTC-4:00, America/New_York)
Lundi
09:00 - 18:00
Mardi
09:00 - 18:00
Mercredi
09:00 - 18:00
Jeudi
09:00 - 18:00
Vendredi
09:00 - 18:00
Samedi
Jour de congé
Dimanche
Jour de congé
