Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе

🏙️ About the Project

LUNA GENE offers a stylish collection of 24 apartments with 1 or 2 bedrooms.

The development blends modern aesthetics with functionality, offering open layouts, large windows, and high-quality materials.

Residents can enjoy a communal swimming pool, children’s playground, covered parking, and a secure gated complex.

🏗️ Design and Infrastructure

Two three-storey buildings surrounded by landscaped greenery

Spacious balconies and storage rooms (~4 m²)

Air-conditioning units in all rooms

Electric shutters in bedrooms

Solar water heating system

Highlights:

Modern swimming pool & landscaped gardens

Communal rooftop terrace

Children’s play area

Energy efficiency class A

Electric car charging provision

Intercom and security system

💎 Why Choose LUNA GENE

Prime location with high growth potential

Superior construction and finishing quality

Energy-efficient design and sustainable living

Perfect for residence, rental, or investment

✨ LUNA GENE — where comfort meets contemporary design in Paphos.