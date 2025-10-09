  1. Realting.com
  2. Chypre
  3. Yeroskipou
  4. Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе

Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе

Yeroskipou, Chypre
depuis
$308,377
;
8
Laisser une demande
ID: 32618
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 09/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Chypre
  • Région
    District de Paphos
  • Ville
    Yeroskipou

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2026
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    4

À propos du complexe

🏙️ About the Project

LUNA GENE offers a stylish collection of 24 apartments with 1 or 2 bedrooms.
The development blends modern aesthetics with functionality, offering open layouts, large windows, and high-quality materials.

Residents can enjoy a communal swimming pool, children’s playground, covered parking, and a secure gated complex.

🏗️ Design and Infrastructure

  • Two three-storey buildings surrounded by landscaped greenery

  • Spacious balconies and storage rooms (~4 m²)

  • Air-conditioning units in all rooms

  • Electric shutters in bedrooms

  • Solar water heating system

 

Highlights:

  • Modern swimming pool & landscaped gardens

  • Communal rooftop terrace

  • Children’s play area

  • Energy efficiency class A

  • Electric car charging provision

  • Intercom and security system

💎 Why Choose LUNA GENE

  • Prime location with high growth potential

  • Superior construction and finishing quality

  • Energy-efficient design and sustainable living

  • Perfect for residence, rental, or investment

LUNA GENE — where comfort meets contemporary design in Paphos.

Localisation sur la carte

Yeroskipou, Chypre
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr
Agía Nápa, Chypre
depuis
$734,480
Villa City Views
Paphos, Chypre
depuis
$617,342
Village de chalets The Pearl
Paphos, Chypre
depuis
$748,057
Villa Poseidon Grand Villas
Koúklia, Chypre
depuis
$2,42M
Villa Sandy Beach Villas
Yeroskipou, Chypre
depuis
$842,592
Vous regardez
Club house 🌇 LUNA GENE— Новый жилой комплекс в Пафосе
Yeroskipou, Chypre
depuis
$308,377
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr
Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr
Villa Napa Amaris Villas roskosnye villy v serdce Aja Napy Kipr
Agía Nápa, Chypre
depuis
$734,480
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2027
Napa Amaris Villas est un complexe résidentiel unique de huit villas de luxe situées au cœur de la ville de villégiature d'Ayia Napa, à quelques minutes de la célèbre plage de Nissi, la TripAdvisor primée.Le projet est situé dans une zone prestigieuse de la ville - à proximité du port pittor…
Agence
Invest Cafe
Laisser une demande
Villa villa in Limassol
Villa villa in Limassol
Villa villa in Limassol
Villa villa in Limassol
Pyrgos Lemesou, Chypre
depuis
$2,52M
Le premier projet résidentiel de renommée mondiale réalisé par Philippe Starck à Chypre.Philippe Starck est une personnalité frappante et l'un des gourous les plus provocateurs du design mondial, selon de nombreux experts et ses admirateurs.Starck ne se limite pas à un domaine particulier da…
Agence
Invest Cafe
Laisser une demande
Villa Almonds Villas
Villa Almonds Villas
Villa Almonds Villas
Villa Almonds Villas
Villa Almonds Villas
Episkopi, Chypre
depuis
$556,110
L'année de construction 2026
Surface 199 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
Découvrez Almond Villas, une luxueuse enclave de 9 villas exquises nichées dans les collines sereines d'Episkopi, Paphos, Chypre. Entouré d'amande luxuriante et d'oliviers, ce havre paisible offre des intérieurs méticuleusement conçus inondés de lumière naturelle. Ces villas disposent de sys…
Association
BitProperty
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Fermer
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
Association
BitProperty
Langues
English, Русский
Realting.com
Aller