Grekodom Development

Grèce, Municipality of Thessaloniki
Type de compagnie
Agence immobilière
Année de création de l'entreprise
2006
Sur la plateforme
4 années 10 mois
Langues
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Site web
www.grekodom.com/
À propos de l'agence

Grekodom Development: services and projects in the field of construction, development, sale and rental of real estate in Greece and Cyprus. Our goal is to create an active investment real estate market in Greece and Cyprus based on our own successful experience in providing real estate, construction and development services based on a conscientious, transparent and impeccable attitude towards each client. Our scopes are the following: Improve the range of all services provided Build long-term fruitful relationships with partners Increase the base of real estate objects Expand the geography of the company / offices Develop and implement new projects in the field of development and investment

Temps de travail
Actuellement dans l'entreprise: 02:47
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Athens)
Lundi
09:00 - 18:00
Mardi
09:00 - 18:00
Mercredi
09:00 - 18:00
Jeudi
09:00 - 18:00
Vendredi
09:00 - 18:00
Samedi
09:00 - 15:00
Dimanche
Jour de congé
