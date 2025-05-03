  1. Realting.com
EstateStreet sp. z o.o.

Pologne, Cracovie
Type de compagnie
Agence immobilière
Année de création de l'entreprise
2017
Sur la plateforme
1 année 8 mois
Langues
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Site web
estatestreet.pl/
À propos de l'agence

EstateStreet is the winner of the Best Real Estate Office award
in the Małopolskie Voivodship of 2020 according to the OtoDom portal. 

We are now introducing standards that have allowed this success on the Silesian and Warsaw markets, thus setting a new quality of customer service.  

EstateStreet is an excellent substantive preparation of advisors, modern solutions: drone movies, 3D walks and video presentations, 
as well as an individual approach to each property.

All this translates into very high efficiency and makes the vast majority of EstateStreet customers decide to continue cooperation after the first transaction. 

Opinions of colleagues and clients speak for themselves, and their example is the awarding of the EstateStreet Real Estate Eagle Award
with a rating of 9.1 / 10 points in editions 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Temps de travail
Fermé maintenant
Actuellement dans l'entreprise: 13:48
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Warsaw)
Lundi
09:00 - 18:00
Mardi
09:00 - 18:00
Mercredi
09:00 - 18:00
Jeudi
09:00 - 18:00
Vendredi
09:00 - 18:00
Samedi
Jour de congé
Dimanche
Jour de congé
Nos agents en Pologne
Marcelina Rapacz
Marcelina Rapacz
553 propriétés
Estera Paś
Estera Paś
Artur Olejniczak
Artur Olejniczak
2 propriétés
Filip Korpacki
Filip Korpacki
1 propriété
