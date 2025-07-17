Quartier résidentiel Two-Bedroom Apartment in Kemer close to beach and center

Permettre la visualisation du contenu du site et l'accès aux fonctionnalités. Ce type de cookies est utilisé uniquement pour le bon fonctionnement du site et n'est pas cédé à des tiers. La désactivation est impossible sans perturber le fonctionnement du site.
Cookies analytiques
Aidez-nous à améliorer les performances du site, votre expérience d'utilisation du site et à le rendre plus pratique à utiliser. Les informations collectées par ces types de cookies sont agrégées et donc anonymes. Utilisé pour fournir des indicateurs statistiques d’utilisation du site sans identifier les utilisateurs.
Cookies publicitaires
Permettez-nous de réduire nos coûts marketing et d’améliorer l’expérience utilisateur.
Sauvegarder
Realting.com utilise des cookies pour améliorer votre interaction avec le site Web. Vous pouvez configurer quels cookies seront enregistrés sur votre appareil.
En savoir plus
We are proud to offer you a turnkey two-bedroom apartment in an elite residential complex located in Kemer. Well-equipped apartment for sale for summer holiday and permanent living on the shores of the gentle Mediterranean Sea in Kemer area with a great location Well-equipped apartment for sale for summer holiday and permanent living on the shores of the gentle Mediterranean Sea in the Kemer area with a great location When we enter this apartment on the right side there is a bathroom, left side a stair for the second floor. on the first floor, There is a living room with an open-plan kitchen leading us to the terrace where you have a pool, garden, and mountain views. On the second floor, there is a bathroom, two bedrooms and a terrace with a nice view. The furnitures are brand new. The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of the low-residential building 2006. The complex has a small closed, protected area, with a landscaped garden, and swimming pool, the complex is well-taken care of by management. Dont miss this nice apartment in Kemer!
Localisation sur la carte
Kemer, Turquie
Calculateur d'hypothèque
Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel.
Retour
We present to your attention a new project harmoniously integrated into the environment of the Avsallar district. The project will be located in a large closed area with a total area of 1743 m2, and will consist of one eight-storey residential block and 35 apartments of various layouts: 1+1,…
Nous offrons des villas avec cheminées et de grands jardins.La résidence dispose d'un espace événementiel, d'un restaurant, de piscines, d'un aquapark, d'un terrain de sport, d'un barbecue, d'une salle de sport, de terrains de jeux pour enfants.Achèvement - mai 2024.Emplacement et infrastruc…
ANEMONE GARDEN
This project will be finished in Februrary 2023
The facilites of this project include:
-Outdoor swimming pool
-Sauna
-Gym
-Children's playground
-Lobby
-Barbecue space
Distance to the sea 2.5 km
+Shuttle to the sea
Distance to the Alanya center 5 km
Int…