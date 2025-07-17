Quartier résidentiel Two-Bedroom Apartment in Kemer close to beach and center

We are proud to offer you a turnkey two-bedroom apartment in an elite residential complex located in Kemer. Well-equipped apartment for sale for summer holiday and permanent living on the shores of the gentle Mediterranean Sea in Kemer area with a great location Well-equipped apartment for sale for summer holiday and permanent living on the shores of the gentle Mediterranean Sea in the Kemer area with a great location When we enter this apartment on the right side there is a bathroom, left side a stair for the second floor. on the first floor, There is a living room with an open-plan kitchen leading us to the terrace where you have a pool, garden, and mountain views. On the second floor, there is a bathroom, two bedrooms and a terrace with a nice view. The furnitures are brand new. The apartment is located on the 2nd floor of the low-residential building 2006. The complex has a small closed, protected area, with a landscaped garden, and swimming pool, the complex is well-taken care of by management. Dont miss this nice apartment in Kemer!