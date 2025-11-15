Complexe résidentiel Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex.

✅ Buyback guarantee + 10% of the purchase price after 3 years.

✅ Guaranteed rental income of 7% per annum - from USD 31,500 per year.

✅ Rental Pool for 7 years is a profit-sharing system of 40%/60% (40% to the investor | 60% to the management company).

✅ Managed by Ascott Hotels & Serviced Apartments

This condition is initially specified in the purchase agreement and is an integral part of the contract.

This means you will not lose your investment under any circumstances, and your income is guaranteed.

✅ Apartments are fully furnished!

✅ Two apartments (2+1 and 1+1) are available for sale for Turkish citizenship for USD 450,000.

The complex is located at the intersection of three districts: Küçükçekmece, Bahçelievler, and Bakırköy, in the Basın Ekspres business district. It is a 5-minute drive from the E5 and TEM metrobus lines.

The complex comprises two interconnected blocks, spread over 29,962 m² of land, 17 floors, including underground parking, offering 167 apartments with various layouts from 1+1 to 3+1, and sizes from 81 m² to 234 m², as well as 7 commercial spaces.

The central location is an excellent incentive for investors to invest in this project, given the high rents and the high demand for the sector.

The area boasts a well-developed urban infrastructure and the presence of public and private educational institutions.

Completion date: December 2025.

Infrastructure:

Sauna and Hammam

Indoor swimming pool

Fitness room

Playgrounds

Walking area with a green garden

Covered parking

Comfortable landscaped grounds

24/7 video surveillance

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.