  Complexe résidentiel Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex.

Complexe résidentiel Two apartments 2+1 and 1+1 in a hotel complex.

Doktor Ali Demir Caddesi, Turquie
depuis
$450,000
BTC
5.3526604
ETH
280.5558172
USDT
444 908.0276238
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
10 1
ID: 32878
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1094
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 15/11/2025

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2025
  Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  Piscine
  Gym
  Zone clôturée
  Ascenseur

En plus

  Société de gestion
  Dépistage en ligne
  Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  Octroi de la citoyenneté
  Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

✅ Buyback guarantee + 10% of the purchase price after 3 years.
✅ Guaranteed rental income of 7% per annum - from USD 31,500 per year.

✅ Rental Pool for 7 years is a profit-sharing system of 40%/60% (40% to the investor | 60% to the management company).

✅ Managed by Ascott Hotels & Serviced Apartments

This condition is initially specified in the purchase agreement and is an integral part of the contract.
This means you will not lose your investment under any circumstances, and your income is guaranteed.

✅ Apartments are fully furnished!
✅ Two apartments (2+1 and 1+1) are available for sale for Turkish citizenship for USD 450,000.

The complex is located at the intersection of three districts: Küçükçekmece, Bahçelievler, and Bakırköy, in the Basın Ekspres business district. It is a 5-minute drive from the E5 and TEM metrobus lines.

The complex comprises two interconnected blocks, spread over 29,962 m² of land, 17 floors, including underground parking, offering 167 apartments with various layouts from 1+1 to 3+1, and sizes from 81 m² to 234 m², as well as 7 commercial spaces.

The central location is an excellent incentive for investors to invest in this project, given the high rents and the high demand for the sector.

The area boasts a well-developed urban infrastructure and the presence of public and private educational institutions.

Completion date: December 2025.

Infrastructure:

  • Sauna and Hammam
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Fitness room
  • Playgrounds
  • Walking area with a green garden
  • Covered parking
  • Comfortable landscaped grounds
  • 24/7 video surveillance

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Doktor Ali Demir Caddesi, Turquie
