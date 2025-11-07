  1. Realting.com
  Complexe résidentiel Luxury apartments in the Skyland Istanbul skyscraper in the center of Istanbul.

Complexe résidentiel Luxury apartments in the Skyland Istanbul skyscraper in the center of Istanbul.

317 DCS Dijital Gumruk Hizmetleri AS, Turquie
depuis
$295,000
ID: 32839
Dernière actualisation: 07/11/2025

Emplacement

  • Métro
    Seyrantepe (~ 1000 m)

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Octroi de la citoyenneté
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Skyland Istanbul - the perfect choice for living, business, and investment!

Skyland Istanbul is a luxury multifunctional complex located in the Sariyer district. It consists of three main towers (residential, office, and commercial) and a shopping mall.

The project stands out as one of the best investment projects in Istanbul thanks to its strategic location, modern design, and extensive infrastructure.

Apartment prices:

  • Studios - from USD 295,000
  • 1+1 apartments - from USD 395,000
  • 2+1 apartments - from USD 495,000

Project overview:

  • Land area: 42,000 m² | Total construction area: 850,000 m²
  • Residential units: 1,094 apartments | Area: 50 m² - 450 m²
  • Offices: 895 apartments | Area: 80 m2 - 1,000 m2
  • Commercial premises: 144 stores | Area: 41 m2 - 3,250 m2
  • Parking capacity: 3,500 cars | Green area: 10,000 m

Location and transportation advantages:

  • In the heart of the Sariyer district, next to the Belgrade Forest and Vadi Istanbul Shopping Mall
  • Direct access to the TEM Highway and metro, providing quick connections to all areas of Istanbul

Services offered:

✅ Luxury apartments with panoramic views and smart home systems
✅ Modern, multifunctional office spaces with thoughtful design
✅ Commercial spaces with global brands, restaurants, and entertainment areas
✅ Fully equipped social infrastructure: swimming pool, gym, sauna, Turkish bath, and landscaped green areas
✅ 24-hour security and professional management services

Benefits of investing in Skyland:

  • Location with high growth potential
  • Profitable investment opportunity with high rental income
  • Residence permit option In Turkey through real estate investment

Why Skyland Istanbul?

✔ Central location with excellent transport access
✔ The perfect combination of luxury living and a prestigious business environment
✔ A reliable, highly profitable, and profitable investment opportunity

If you are looking for a luxurious lifestyle, a professional business environment, or a profitable investment, Skyland Istanbul is the right choice!

For more information about this project, please call or email us.tu

Localisation sur la carte

317 DCS Dijital Gumruk Hizmetleri AS, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs

