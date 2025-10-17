Complexe résidentiel 2+1 apartment in the Avangart Istanbul complex in the Maslak area.

An incredible offer!

A video of the apartment is available upon request.

Suitable for Turkish citizenship.

Two-bedroom apartments (2+1) with a total area of ​​108 m² are for sale in the Avangart Istanbul complex.

The complex is built on a 36,750 m² plot and consists of 10 blocks, ranging from 11 to 21 floors, with a total of 935 apartments and 24 shops.

Avangart Istanbul is a residential complex designed to delight you with its walking paths, parks, and outdoor sports fields. You can enjoy spending time with your loved ones in a variety of social areas.

Avangard Istanbul is located within walking distance of the metro and Vadi Istanbul Shopping Center. It is also 0.35 km from Türk Telekom Stadium, 4 minutes from Maslak, 5 minutes from Levent, 8 minutes from Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, 6 minutes from Mecidiyeköy, 7 minutes from Beşiktaş, 11 minutes from Taksim, 25 minutes from Atatürk Airport, and 40 minutes from Istanbul Airport.

Amenities:

Fitness Center

Gym

Swimming Pools

Turkish Bath and Sauna

SPA

Basketball and Volleyball Court

Children's Playground

Parking

24/7 Security

And much more

For more information about this project, please call or email us.