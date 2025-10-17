  1. Realting.com
  2. Turquie
  3. Complexe résidentiel 2+1 apartment in the Avangart Istanbul complex in the Maslak area.

Complexe résidentiel 2+1 apartment in the Avangart Istanbul complex in the Maslak area.

7 b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Turquie
depuis
$424,000
13
ID: 32674
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 17/10/2025

Emplacement

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Octroi de la citoyenneté
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

An incredible offer!
A video of the apartment is available upon request.

Suitable for Turkish citizenship.

Two-bedroom apartments (2+1) with a total area of ​​108 m² are for sale in the Avangart Istanbul complex.

The complex is built on a 36,750 m² plot and consists of 10 blocks, ranging from 11 to 21 floors, with a total of 935 apartments and 24 shops.

Avangart Istanbul is a residential complex designed to delight you with its walking paths, parks, and outdoor sports fields. You can enjoy spending time with your loved ones in a variety of social areas.

Avangard Istanbul is located within walking distance of the metro and Vadi Istanbul Shopping Center. It is also 0.35 km from Türk Telekom Stadium, 4 minutes from Maslak, 5 minutes from Levent, 8 minutes from Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, 6 minutes from Mecidiyeköy, 7 minutes from Beşiktaş, 11 minutes from Taksim, 25 minutes from Atatürk Airport, and 40 minutes from Istanbul Airport.

Amenities:

  • Fitness Center
  • Gym
  • Swimming Pools
  • Turkish Bath and Sauna
  • SPA
  • Basketball and Volleyball Court
  • Children's Playground
  • Parking
  • 24/7 Security
  • And much more

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

7 b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
Complexe résidentiel 2+1 apartment in the Avangart Istanbul complex in the Maslak area.
7 b no 5 Bergedent Vadistanbul, Turquie
depuis
$424,000
