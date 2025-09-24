Complexe résidentiel PREMIUM apartments in the Pruva 34 seafront complex for Turkish Citizenship.

  1. Realting.com
Bakirkoy, Turquie
depuis
$365,000
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
13
ID: 28097
Dernière actualisation: 24/09/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région de Marmara
  • Ville
    Bakırköy

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Octroi de la citoyenneté
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

1+1 apartment, total area 137 m², net area 88.6 m²

Also for sale are apartments with two (2+1), three (3+1), four (4+1) and five (5+1) bedrooms.

Videos of the apartment and complex are available upon request.

The complex stretches along the famous Bakirkoy coastline, where extensive government infrastructure development, street planning, and waterfront improvement projects have been implemented over the past decade.

All necessary amenities are located near the complex, within a 2 km radius, including medical and educational institutions, shops, and the metro.

Apartments are sold with all kitchen appliances: stove, hood, dishwasher, and oven (Franke Germany brand).

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor and indoor swimming pool
  • Expansive green space
  • Fitness center
  • Basketball and volleyball courts
  • Tennis court
  • 5 children's playgrounds
  • Two 5-star Hilton hotels
  • Turkish bath
  • Steam sauna
  • Jacuzzi
  • Indoor parking
  • CCTV cameras
  • 24/7 security

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Bakirkoy, Turquie
