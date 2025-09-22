Complexe résidentiel 2+1 apartment in the prestigious Oba Sol Garden complex.

  1. Realting.com
2+1 apartment in the prestigious Oba Sol Garden complex.

Oba, Turquie
depuis
$280,465
11
ID: 28066
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 22/09/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région méditerranéenne
  • Ville
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Suitable for obtaining a residence permit.
Apartment photos available upon request!

Two-bedroom apartment (2+1) - 100 m² with beautiful new furniture and Siemens appliances in the elite Oba Sol Garden complex.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-Living Room
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms with Underfloor Heating
  • 2 Glazed Balconies
  • Spacious Entrance Area

Oba Sol Garden is a new residential complex with all amenities, located in the developed Oba district of Alanya, surrounded by all necessary infrastructure and just 850 meters from the sea and beaches.

Nearby are kindergartens, schools and lyceums, a new hospital, a pharmacy, a farmers' market, shops and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, football and basketball courts, and a spacious promenade.

Oba Sol Garden consists of 5 residential blocks with 64 apartments of varying layouts, from 1+1 apartments to 4+1 penthouses.

Completion date: Delivered

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Landscaped garden
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Water slides
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area with loungers
  • Elevators
  • Gym
  • Indoor pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath
  • Massage room
  • Café
  • Games room
  • Children's playground
  • Backup generator
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Oba, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé
Loisirs

USD
