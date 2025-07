Villa Beautifully designed modern villa in Kargicak Alanya with stunning sea view

-This beautifully designed villa located in Kargicak, Alanya boasting with modern architecture flanked by natural green areas The fully detached private villa that enjoys the stunning panoramic views of Alanya city and nature. This 5 bedroom villa offers 350 sqm living space in 3 floors and total land is 360 sqm The villa offers a private facility for enjoyment and relaxation such as a swimming pool and sunbeds around the pool, a sauna that offers great views from its large windows, steam room, and landscaped garden. This is an ideal investment for real estate buyers who want to stay permanently and investment opportunities. For more information about this villa contact Basic Apartment Real estate office in Turkey