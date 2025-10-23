  1. Realting.com
  2. Thaïlande
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Complexe résidentiel Luxurious project Botanica Hythe in the Bang Tao area.

Complexe résidentiel Luxurious project Botanica Hythe in the Bang Tao area.

Choeng Thale, Thaïlande
depuis
$328,000
13
ID: 32709
In CRM: 001163
Dernière actualisation: 23/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Thaïlande
  • État
    Phuket
  • Région
    Thalang
  • Ville
    Choeng Thale

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2026
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Botanica Hythe is a premium vertical villa residential complex located in an exclusive area of ​​Phuket.

The project embodies a philosophy of secluded luxury, with private pools, terraces, and panoramic views of the lake, mountains, and golf courses.

Botanica Hythe offers a new level of club living with the amenities of a five-star hotel: a spacious clubhouse, a wellness spa, a fitness center, a restaurant, a kids' club, and a landscaped garden with cascading pools.

The complex consists of four six-story buildings, with a total of 276 units – apartments with one (1+1), two (2+1), three (3+1) bedrooms, and penthouses with private pools, ranging in size from 60 sq m to 217 sq m.

All apartments are delivered with high-quality finishing, built-in furniture, a fully equipped kitchen, and premium bathroom fixtures. Each residence features air conditioning, floor-to-ceiling windows, and spacious terraces.

Buyers can enjoy a full furniture package from the developer, allowing them to move in immediately.

Rental Pool Program.

Layouts and Prices:

  • 1BR (60 sq m) - Price from 10,800,000 ฿
  • 2BR (90 sq m) - Price from 17,200,000 ฿
  • 3BR (127 sq m - 217 sq m) - Price from 24,290,000 ฿

Downpayment 35%
Interest-free installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2026.

Facilities:

  • Cascading pools
  • Landscaped garden
  • Wellness spa
  • Fitness center
  • Restaurants
  • Kids' club
  • Lounge area
  • Landscaping walkways
  • Clubhouse
  • Play areas
  • 24/7 security

Botanica Hythe is located in the Layan | Bang Tao area, one of the most prestigious and convenient areas for permanent residence.

Within a 10-minute radius are HEI and HeadStart International School, Bangkok Hospital Clinic and Laguna Wellness, Boat Avenue and Porto de Phuket shopping malls, and Villa Market and Tesco Lotus supermarkets.

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Choeng Thale, Thaïlande

