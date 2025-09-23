  1. Realting.com
  Thaïlande
  Choeng Thale
  Complexe résidentiel Luxury project VIP Tropika near Bang Tao beach.

Complexe résidentiel Luxury project VIP Tropika near Bang Tao beach.

Ban Bang Thao, Thaïlande
depuis
$113,000
9
ID: 28082
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 23/09/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Thaïlande
  • État
    Phuket
  • Région
    Thalang
  • Ville
    Choeng Thale
  • Village
    Ban Bang Thao

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2028
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Guaranteed rental income of 6% for 3 years!

This modern residential complex, located within walking distance of the popular Bang Tao Beach, offers comfortable apartments and well-developed infrastructure.

The complex consists of four buildings and includes 614 apartments ranging from 40 sq m to 140 sq m, including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.

The complex offers everything for comfortable living and relaxation, and is close to shops, restaurants, cafes, and popular Phuket attractions.

Completion date: Q1 2028.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools
  • Fitness center
  • Yoga area
  • Coworking areas
  • Games room
  • And much more

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Ban Bang Thao, Thaïlande

