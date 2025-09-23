  1. Realting.com
Complexe résidentiel Babylon Sky Garden II is located 250 meters from Rawai Beach.

Rawai, Thaïlande
depuis
$157,000
7
ID: 28074
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 23/09/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Thaïlande
  • État
    Phuket
  • Région
    Mueang Phuket
  • Ville
    Rawai

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2025
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Babylon Sky Garden 2 is a new residential complex in Phuket, located in the Rawai area.

The project covers over 3,200 square meters and comprises a five-story building with 49 stylish apartments, ranging in size from 43 square meters to 147 square meters.

The condominium is located just 250 meters from Rawai Beach, providing easy access to beach activities and local restaurants. International schools, hospitals, cinemas, and shopping centers are nearby, making it an ideal location for both living and investing.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 250 m
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2
  • Bathrooms: 1-3
  • Living area: 43 m² - 147 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company - Rental Pool 70/30)

Price includes: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioning.

Interest-free installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2025

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pools with relaxation areas
  • Children's playground
  • Relaxation areas
  • Restaurants
  • Fitness center
  • And much more

