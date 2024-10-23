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Quartier résidentiel Suite Mijas fase I

Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$521,044
;
19
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ID: 39115
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1057305000
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Avenida Maria Zambrano

À propos du complexe

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High-rise homes with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, including a parking space and storage room, in a private urbanization. Different typologies that adapt to your new needs: Homes with terraces, penthouses, ground floors... The interior of the homes will surprise you with their comfortable and practical finishes, such as reinforced entrance door, tilt-and-turn windows in the bedrooms, floating laminate flooring, air conditioning installation, among others. We will provide you with different options, at no cost, to choose how your new home will be. And to further personalize your home, we have thought of an additional cost options package that will make your new home the perfect place to start a new chapter. We have designed the development for you to enjoy it all year round, which is why it has both covered and uncovered areas with landscaped gardens, playgrounds for the little ones, a swimming pool, and an area for outdoor sports on sunny days. We are located in Mijas, on the Costa del Sol, in a perfectly situated area with all the necessary services for daily life. It is close to shopping centers like El Corte Inglés, the municipal sports center, supermarkets, and schools, just minutes away from the development. In addition, it has easy access to the A7 motorway, allowing for quick connection, and there are several bus stops that connect to the surrounding areas.

Localisation sur la carte

Mijas, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs

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Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Suite Mijas fase I
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$521,044
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