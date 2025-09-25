  1. Realting.com
  2. Roumanie
  3. Bucarest
  Immobilier commercial 10% Yield Warehouse fully rented

Immobilier commercial 10% Yield Warehouse fully rented

Bucarest, Roumanie
depuis
$1,59M
depuis
$397/m²
2
ID: 28103
Dernière actualisation: 25/09/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Roumanie
  • Ville
    Bucarest
  • Métro
    Iancului (~ 700 m)

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe affaire
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Maison à panneaux
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    1

Détails intérieurs

Chauffage:

  • Chauffage individuel

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

En plus

  • Société de gestion

À propos du complexe

We present an exceptional long-term investment opportunity: a warehouse situated in the Pantelimon area, just 0.8 km from the Bucharest Ring Road. With superb access to the Ring Road and a bus stop located right in front, commuting for employees is extremely convenient. This warehouse currently accommodates five long-term tenants, including well-known companies utilizing the space for both production and storage needs. Managing this property requires very little effort thanks to its outstanding profitability. For more information and to schedule a visit, please reach out to us. Thank you.

Localisation sur la carte

Bucarest, Roumanie
