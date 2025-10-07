  1. Realting.com
  2. Monténégro
  3. Tivat
  4. Complexe résidentiel New residential development with pool in Tivat

Complexe résidentiel New residential development with pool in Tivat

Tivat, Monténégro
depuis
$117,908
;
11
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
ID: 32592
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 2484
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 07/10/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Monténégro
  • Région
    Municipalité de Tivat
  • Ville
    Tivat

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    6

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
Русский Русский

A new project in Tivat, located just 2,5 km from the city center and Porto-Montenegro, surrounded by greenery and beautiful landscapes. The distance to the sea is only 800 m. The complex is situated on a small elevation, allowing residents to enjoy panoramic views of the sea and greenery.


The apartments are designed to maximize natural light and enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding nature.


The complex comprises 3 buildings, A, B, and C, which house 133 apartments, as well as commercial premises on the ground floor. There is a secure underground parking and storage rooms. All apartments feature high-quality finishes and sanitary ware, ensuring comfort and elegance. The upper floors of the buildings host luxurious three-bedroom penthouses with panoramic sea views. Spacious terraces with jacuzzis are perfect for outdoor relaxation. Panoramic windows provide plenty of light in the spacious rooms and offer unforgettable sea views.


Residents have a wide range of amenities on the premises:
- Large outdoor pool on the ground floor
- Rooftop pool in building B
- Children's playground
- Gym
- Shops, supermarket, and pharmacy
- Reception and CCTV system

 

The interior finishes include:
- Multi-split heating and cooling system in all rooms (A+) by Carrier
- French-made wooden flooring
- Aluminum double-glazed windows
- Italian ceramic tiles in the kitchens and bathrooms
- Laufen and Hansgrohe sanitary ware

Comprehensive furniture packages are available upon request.

All city infrastructure is nearby.

The developer provides 24/7 concierge services and property management services.

Equipements dans le complexe
Appartements
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD
Appartements 1 chambre
Surface, m² 44.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 4,090
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 179,965
Appartements 2 chambres
Surface, m² 57.0 – 109.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 4,464 – 5,693
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 254,433 – 620,568
Appartements 3 chambres
Surface, m² 181.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 6,514
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 1,18M

Localisation sur la carte

Tivat, Monténégro
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel New premium district of Luštica Bay — Heights
Radovici, Monténégro
depuis
$370,797
Immeuble
Bar, Monténégro
depuis
$160,204
Complexe résidentiel New residential quarter of Porto Montenegro – Synchro Yards
Tivat, Monténégro
depuis
$1,70M
Immeuble Deluxe estate Budva
Budva, Monténégro
Prix ​​sur demande
Complexe résidentiel (new building) in Budva
Budva, Monténégro
depuis
$160,238
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel New residential development with pool in Tivat
Tivat, Monténégro
depuis
$117,908
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande Voir les contacts
Autres complexes
Immeuble N-Bar
Immeuble N-Bar
Immeuble N-Bar
Immeuble N-Bar
Immeuble N-Bar
Afficher tout Immeuble N-Bar
Immeuble N-Bar
Bar, Monténégro
depuis
$166,752
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2026
Nombre d'étages 6
Surface 62 m²
2 objets immobiliers 2
Installations:Le nouveau complexe résidentiel répond aux normes de construction les plus élevées, ce qui assure sa qualité durable et son confort impeccable.Grâce à l'utilisation de matériaux naturels, une attention particulière aux grandes surfaces en verre qui fournissent une abondance de …
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 2 chambres
62.0
166,968 – 181,487
Agence
GATE Realty
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Fermer
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
Agence
GATE Realty
Langues
English, Русский, Српски
Immeuble Budva novye Bechichi
Immeuble Budva novye Bechichi
Immeuble Budva novye Bechichi
Immeuble Budva novye Bechichi
Immeuble Budva novye Bechichi
Immeuble Budva novye Bechichi
Becici, Monténégro
depuis
$149,702
Options de finition Аvec finition
Nombre d'étages 5
Продается квартира в популярном месте Будвы с 2 спальнями 56м2! Il s'agit d'un appartement privé de 56 m2 dans le nouveau bâtiment, avec 2 salles de bains, 2 terrasses et 1 salle de bains. L'appartement est situé dans une maison de 4 étages et 5 étages dans un magasin personnel. Les balcons …
Agence
Montenegro Intel city
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Complexe résidentiel New residential complex with sea view in Becici
Becici, Monténégro
depuis
$217,199
Surface 59 m²
1 objet immobilier 1
Le complexe sera situé sur la pente de la Riviera Budva, à Bečići, dans un endroit pittoresque écologiquement propre avec un paysage urbain unique. L'éloignement du bruit de la ville, ainsi qu'une abondance de végétation créent une atmosphère de détente et de tranquillité. L'air de montagne …
Type de propriété
Surface, m²
Coût, USD
Apartment 1 chambre
59.0
263,807
Agence
VALUE.ONE
Laisser une demande
Voir les contacts
Fermer
Veuillez informer le vendeur que vous avez trouvé cette annonce sur Realting.com
Agence
VALUE.ONE
Langues
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Écrire dans un Telegram
Realting.com
Aller