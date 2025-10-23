  1. Realting.com
15, K. Paparegopoulos Str. 3106 Charalambides Chambers 3rd – 5th floor, P.O. Box 53147, 3300 Limassol Cyprus
Développeur
2022
Moins d'un mois
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Українська, עִברִית
À propos du développeur

Realtika is a Limassol-based company specializing in the development of high-quality residential and commercial properties. Our core values revolve around utilizing expertise and a meticulous attention to detail, resulting in impeccably crafted properties in the most sought-after areas of Limassol.

Our team includes internationally acclaimed architects known for their work on prestigious projects such as shopping centres, residential complexes, and airports. This allows us to integrate cutting-edge technologies, innovative architectural concepts, modern design trends, and premium finishes into our developments.
With a diverse portfolio across Limassol, we tailor our designs to meet the specific needs of each client, ensuring that every project is unique and tailored to perfection.

Realtika embodies:

  1. Excellence in delivering premium and functional real estate across budget-friendly and luxury market segments.
  2. Dedication that lies not only in efficient construction but also in tailoring projects to meet clients’ preferences.
  3. Developments that are poised to offer lucrative investment opportunities and create transformative living spaces.
Ouvrez maintenant
Actuellement dans l'entreprise: 17:50
(UTC+3:00, Asia/Nicosia)
Lundi
09:00 - 18:00
Mardi
09:00 - 18:00
Mercredi
09:00 - 18:00
Jeudi
09:00 - 18:00
Vendredi
09:00 - 18:00
Samedi
Jour de congé
Dimanche
Jour de congé
Complexe résidentiel av
Complexe résidentiel av
Limassol, Chypre
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 2
Développeur
Realtika
