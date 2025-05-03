  1. Realting.com
  2. Développeurs
  3. Arya Properties

Arya Properties

Indonésie, Canggu
;
Laisser une demande
Type de compagnie
Type de compagnie
Développeur
Année de création de l'entreprise
Année de création de l'entreprise
2010
Sur la plateforme
Sur la plateforme
1 année 4 mois
Langues
Langues
English
Site web
Site web
aryaproperties.com/
Nous sommes sur les réseaux sociaux
À propos du développeur

Arya Properties

Unlocking Dreams, Building Realities

At Arya Properties, we go beyond real estate; we create lifestyles, shape dreams, and build legacies. Established with a vision to redefine the property landscape, we pride ourselves on delivering unparalleled quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Our commitment to excellence extends across every project, ensuring that each property we develop becomes a haven for those who call it home.

About Us:

Arya Properties is a dynamic and forward-thinking real estate company dedicated to transforming aspirations into reality. With a focus on crafting distinctive, high-quality properties, we have become synonymous with innovation, integrity, and customer-centricity. Our diverse portfolio encompasses residential, commercial, and hospitality developments, each designed to elevate the living experience.

Our Vision:

To be the premier choice for those seeking exceptional properties, setting the benchmark for quality, design, and customer service in the real estate industry.

Our Mission:

- Customer-Centric Approach: We prioritize the needs and aspirations of our clients, ensuring their satisfaction is at the core of everything we do.

- Innovation: We continually push boundaries and embrace innovation, delivering properties that stand out for their design, functionality, and sustainability.

- Integrity: Our commitment to honesty, transparency, and ethical business practices forms the foundation of our relationships with clients, partners, and communities.

Why Arya Properties?

- Quality Assurance: Every project is executed with precision and attention to detail, ensuring the highest standards of craftsmanship and durability.

- Innovative Design: Our commitment to innovation is reflected in the distinctive design of our properties, creating spaces that inspire and captivate.

- Customer Satisfaction: Arya Properties is driven by the satisfaction of our clients. We believe in building lasting relationships based on trust, reliability, and excellence.

Contact Us:

Arya Properties - Unlocking Dreams, Building Realities  
[Contact Information]  
/>

Temps de travail
Fermé maintenant
Actuellement dans l'entreprise: 15:00
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Lundi
09:00 - 18:00
Mardi
09:00 - 18:00
Mercredi
09:00 - 18:00
Jeudi
09:00 - 18:00
Vendredi
09:00 - 18:00
Samedi
Jour de congé
Dimanche
Jour de congé
Nouveaux bâtiments
Voir tout 5 nouveaux bâtiments
Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 2 bedroom glamp villa
tanjung skuie, Indonésie
depuis
$99,990
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 1
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 2 bedroom villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. Its prime location within our resort, just a stone's throw from the pool and beach, makes it an excellent choice for a residence. Meticulously selected materials, including white st…
Développeur
Arya Properties
Laisser une demande
Appart-hôtel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
Appart-hôtel Villa project showcasing glamp villa
tanjung skuie, Indonésie
depuis
$34,990
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 1
À vendre : villas Glamp d'une chambre avec bail de 80 ans, présentation de la villa Glamp sur l'île enchanteresse de Lombok. Si vous recherchez un hébergement économique, notre villa d'une chambre de style glamping pourrait être le choix idéal pour vous. Bien que cette villa ne dispose pas …
Développeur
Arya Properties
Laisser une demande
Appart-hôtel Showcasing 3 bedroom apartement in Lombok
Appart-hôtel Showcasing 3 bedroom apartement in Lombok
tanjung skuie, Indonésie
depuis
$89,990
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 3
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold Explore this 3 bedroom apartment located in Sunut Lombok. This spacious living arrangement, comprising three bedrooms and a living room, is perfect for large families or a group of friends requiring extra rooms for various purposes. The apartment features thre…
Développeur
Arya Properties
Laisser une demande
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Project showcasing 3 bedroom glamp villa
tanjung skuie, Indonésie
depuis
$159,990
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 1
À vendre : Villas Glamp de 3 chambres avec bail de 80 ans, présentation de la Glamp Villa sur l'île enchanteresse de Lombok. Son emplacement privilégié au sein de notre complexe, à deux pas de la piscine et de la plage, en fait un excellent choix pour une résidence. Des matériaux soigneuseme…
Développeur
Arya Properties
Laisser une demande
Villa Villa project showcasing 1 bedroom glamp villa
Villa Villa project showcasing 1 bedroom glamp villa
tanjung skuie, Indonésie
depuis
$69,990
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2025
Nombre d'étages 1
For sale: 80 Years Leasehold 1 bedroom Glamp villas, introducing the Glamp Villa on the enchanting island of Lombok. Its prime location within our resort, just a stone's throw from the pool and beach, makes it an excellent choice for a residence. Meticulously selected materials, including wh…
Développeur
Arya Properties
Laisser une demande
Nos agents en Indonésie
Alva Alva
Alva Alva
1 propriété
Autres développeurs
Ilot Property Baly
Indonésie, Canggu
Nouveaux bâtiments 2 Propriété résidentielle 2
Depuis 1991 Propriété foncière Bali est composée de quatre entités distinctes ayant une expertise en architecture, construction, développement et gestion.Investissement immobilier sans problème et tout compris à Bali, notre équipe s'occupe de tout, de l'acquisition de terrains jusqu'à la con…
Laisser une demande
PRO Silver
PT REAL ESTATE BALI PAPA
Indonésie, Kuta
Année de création de l'entreprise 2022
Nouveaux bâtiments 1 Propriété résidentielle 3
Nous avons commencé une construction moderne à Canggu, l'emplacement le plus prometteur de l'île de Bali. En mars 2024, 19 appartements dans l'hôtel seront prêts à recevoir des clients. Les investisseurs qui participeront au projet pourront recevoir de 2 500 à 4 000 $ par mois des locataires…
Laisser une demande
Frontier Experiences
Indonésie, Batam
Propriété résidentielle 10
Frontier Experiences is a prominent luxury developer and real estate company focused on creating unique luxury boutique hotels in some of the world’s most stunning frontier locations. We specialize in tailored and high-end property solutions for tropical destinations, offering luxurious a…
Laisser une demande
PRO Silver
Green Hills inc
Indonésie, Lesser Sunda Islands
Année de création de l'entreprise 2020
Propriété résidentielle 7
Nous construisons des villas dans le style de Tropical Industrial dans les meilleurs emplacements d'Ubud depuis 2020.Chaque projet que nous avons est une villa.vue immuable sur la jungle ou les rizièresdans un endroit pratique pour vivre et louerconçus pour l'activité sismique de la régionen…
Laisser une demande
Samahita Group
Indonésie, Canggu
Année de création de l'entreprise 2012
Nouveaux bâtiments 2 Propriété résidentielle 18 Propriété commerciale 1
Notre entreprise se spécialise dans la construction et la gestion de l'immobilier haut de gamme: 5* hôtels, immobilier d'investissement, complexes résidentiels de villas et d'appartements. Les concepts architecturaux originaux, le style distinctif et le service haut de gamme font de nous l'u…
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller