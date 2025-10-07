  1. Realting.com
  2. Chypre
  3. Limassol
  4. Complexe résidentiel Aster Residences

Complexe résidentiel Aster Residences

Limassol, Chypre
Prix ​​sur demande
32 1
ID: 32590
Dernière actualisation: 07/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Chypre
  • Région
    District de Limassol
  • Ville
    Limassol

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  • Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Type de nouvelle construction de bâtiment
    Brique
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    3

À propos du complexe

Aster Residences is a prestigious residential project located in the vibrant heart of Limassol, epitomizing modern urban living through its sophisticated design and prime location. This thoughtfully planned development comprises two distinct residential buildings, each tailored to meet the diverse needs of its residents. The first building houses three generously proportioned 2-bedroom apartments, each offering approximately 75 square meters of interior space and complemented by spacious 20 square meter balconies, ideal for outdoor relaxation or entertaining guests. Additionally, the building features three elegant 3-bedroom apartments, providing approximately 105 square meters of living space with similarly expansive 20 square meter balconies, ensuring a perfect balance of functionality and comfort for larger households.

The second building showcases a wider variety of living options, including six beautifully designed 2-bedroom apartments, each measuring around 80 square meters with ample 20 square meter balconies that invite natural light and outdoor enjoyment. For those seeking a more compact yet stylish living arrangement, the building also features three chic 1-bedroom apartments, each spanning 55 square meters with cozy 10 square meter balconies, offering a cozy retreat for individuals or couples. A remarkable feature of the second building is the rooftop communal swimming pool, an inviting space exclusively available to residents of both buildings. This unique amenity not only provides a tranquil escape but also boasts stunning views of the surrounding cityscape, making it an ideal spot to unwind or socialize.

Situated in a central location within Limassol, Aster Residences places its residents within close distance of all essential amenities, including shops, restaurants, schools, and healthcare facilities, ensuring unmatched convenience for daily life. The project’s strategic placement in one of Cyprus’s most dynamic cities offers the perfect blend of urban vibrancy and residential serenity. Furthermore, Aster Residences is a shining example of sustainable design, achieving an Energy Efficiency rating of A, reflecting a commitment to eco-conscious living and reduced environmental impact.

Blending contemporary architecture, premium amenities, and a prime location, Aster Residences is more than just a place to live—it is a lifestyle choice that caters to modern needs while maintaining a focus on comfort, sustainability, and community. Whether for families, professionals, or investors, this development represents an exceptional opportunity to experience the best that Limassol has to offer.

Appartements
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD
Appartements 1 chambre
Surface, m² 62.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 4,758
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 294,828
Appartements 2 chambres
Surface, m² 107.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 4,187 – 4,373
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 448,097 – 468,002

Localisation sur la carte

Limassol, Chypre
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances
Loisirs

Revue vidéo de complexe résidentiel Aster Residences

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Vous regardez
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
