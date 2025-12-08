LightHouse Property

  1. Realting.com
Monténégro, Budva
Type de compagnie
Agence immobilière
Année de création de l'entreprise
2023
Sur la plateforme
3 années 1 mois
Langues
English, Русский, Hrvatski
Site web
lighthouseproperty.me/
À propos de l'agence

About Us

Whether you are looking for a new home, a smart investment, or a reliable partner for your clients, we are here to make the process seamless, transparent and effective.

We Know Montenegro and Its Real Estate Market

With deep knowledge of Montenegro’s diverse real estate landscape, we specialize in premium Adriatic properties as well as strong investment opportunities in urban locations.
Whether you are searching for a mid-range home or a luxury villa, our team—combining local insight with international experience—guides you toward the best choices. We stay by your side to ensure that every decision is informed and aligned with your goals.

Exceptional Service with a Personal Approach

For us, real estate is not just a transaction — it is a meaningful step in life.
This is why we build long-term relationships instead of simply closing deals. Our mission is to deliver outstanding results and an elevated experience from start to finish. We take the time to understand your needs — whether you are a first-time buyer, an international investor or an agency partner. Every interaction is designed so that you feel confident, supported and fully informed at every stage.

Investment Advisory for Discerning Buyers

We provide strategic guidance that helps you maximize long-term value.
Whether you are seeking a home in Montenegro, exploring a development opportunity or expanding your investment portfolio, our advisory team offers expert support. From market analysis and risk assessment to identifying properties with strong growth potential, we help you structure your investment with long-term success in mind.

Temps de travail
Fermé maintenant
Actuellement dans l'entreprise: 04:12
(UTC+1:00, Europe/Podgorica)
Lundi
10:00 - 17:00
Mardi
10:00 - 17:00
Mercredi
10:00 - 17:00
Jeudi
10:00 - 17:00
Vendredi
10:00 - 17:00
Samedi
10:00 - 17:00
Dimanche
Jour de congé
Nos agents en Monténégro
Milena Bošković
Milena Bošković
22 propriétés
Agences à proximité
Property Solution Lucassa
Monténégro, Herceg Novi
Année de création de l'entreprise 2012
Nouveaux bâtiments 1 Propriété résidentielle 9 Location longue durée 3 Terres 3
Kamin nekretnine Budva
Monténégro, Prijevor
Notre société a été fondée en 1996 et est engagée dans le tourisme, le commerce et l'immobilier. En 2002 une nouvelle société a été ouverte - "DUKI KOMERC DOO", qui comprenait l'agence immobilière "KAMIN", spécifié pour la médiation en vente et l'achat de biens immobiliers dans la côte monté…
Киксам-Инвест
Monténégro, Bar
Propriété résidentielle 5
Le siège de notre société est situé à Bar(rue Borska 4) - la capitale du tourisme. Notre société créée en 2007 constitue une petite mais élite d'associés qui s'approche professionnellement de chaque projet du plus petit au plus grand et tente de maximiser l'engagement pour aller à tout le mo…
eNovogradnja
Monténégro, Budva
Nouveaux bâtiments 1 Propriété résidentielle 57
Nous offrons de montrer votre propriété dans le format le plus pratique pour vos clients et partenaires avec l'aide de solutions informatiques contemporaines
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Monténégro, Tivat
Année de création de l'entreprise 2020
Propriété résidentielle 413 Propriété commerciale 11 Location longue durée 12 Terres 15
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty est la filiale officielle du Monténégro de Sotheby's International Realty, mettant en valeur les normes exceptionnelles défendues par son partenaire local. Avec un lien direct avec la maison d'enchères de Sotheby et Sotheby's International Realty, leaders renommés…
