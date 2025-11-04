  1. Realting.com
Monténégro, Budva
Laisser une demande
Type de compagnie
Agence immobilière
Sur la plateforme
2 années 7 mois
Langues
English, Español, Italiano
Site web
www.leoestate.com
À propos de l'agence

LEO ESTATE is an agency based in Budva which offers a full property & business consulting services for international investors & tourists for entire Montenegro.

LEO ESTATE has a collection of different type of properties across Montenegro you can buy or rent, from high quality apartments, houses, and villas on the coast to land and properties in the north of the country. 
LEO ESTATE is family run company managed by a group of highly educated individuals from Budva with an extensive knowledge about the property and business administration procedures. We are able to deliver the highest quality of service using the extensive network of professional associates in Montenegro.


We speak English and Italian and have professional associates for Russian, French and Spanish language. 

 

Itana Lalovic
Itana Lalovic
637 propriétés
