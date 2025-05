Complexe résidentiel Residential complex with water park and swimming pool, 150 metres to the sea, Erdemli, Mersin, Turkey

Alanya, Turquie

This complex will be located on an area of ​​4,000 square meters, will consist of 6 four-storey blocks and 198 spacious apartments. 1+1 2+1 2+1 duplex 4+1 duplex Area of ​​apartments from 50m² to 194m² 3 large outdoor poolsChildren's swimming poolPlaygroundIndoor heated poolSpaHamamsteam r…