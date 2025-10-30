  1. Realting.com
Maison de ville Villa 4+1 in the Aren Life Villalari complex in the Bashiskele area | Izmit

Izmit, Turquie
Prix ​​sur demande
Paiement avec crypto-monnaie
;
7
ID: 32794
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 00001
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 30/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Turquie
  • État
    Région de Marmara
  • Ville
    İzmit
  • Ville
    Kocaeli

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe confort
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

This villa complex is located in the province of Kocaeli, in the Basiskele suburb of Izmit.

Located in the Basiskele-Tinaztepe neighborhood, one of Kocaeli's most popular residential areas, this exclusive villa project offers a privileged lifestyle thanks to its proximity to the city center and natural surroundings.

This project, offering exquisite living space with 12 individual villas, was designed with a unique concept that allows you and your family to enjoy comfort, security, and nature at the same time.

Villa Features:

  • Floors - 2
  • Bedrooms - 4
  • Area - 180 m2
  • Underfloor heating
  • Parking

All necessary amenities are located nearby, including shops, markets, schools, hospitals, pharmacies, and more.

All villas are sold through authorized sales offices—no commission or additional costs!

Construction completion: Q4 2025

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Izmit, Turquie
Éducation
Soins de santé

