  2. Thaïlande
  3. Choeng Thale
  Apart hôtel Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex.

Apart hôtel Furnished apartments in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex.

Choeng Thale, Thaïlande
depuis
$135,000
BTC
1.6057981
ETH
84.1667452
USDT
133 472.4082872
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
21
ID: 32690
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 22/10/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Thaïlande
  • État
    Phuket
  • Région
    Thalang
  • Ville
    Choeng Thale

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

À propos du complexe

Ready-to-move apartments with furniture and appliances in the Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex.

The Laya Resort & Radisson Blu hotel complex is located on the border of Sirinat National Park, 350 meters from Layan Beach.

Shops, cafes, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy access by public transport.

For investors:

🟦Management - Radisson Blu for 15+10 years.
🟦Rental pool with a net income ratio of 70%/30%
🟦Guaranteed rental income of 6% per annum for 5 years, more than 80% / 30%.

  • Payback period from 5 to 7 years
  • Capitalization growth up to 50% in 5 years
  • Expected return up to 17% per annum

🟦The rental program allows the owner to use the unit for up to 4 weeks per year.

This condition is initially specified in the purchase agreement, meaning you will not lose your investment under any circumstances, and your income is guaranteed.

🟦The residences are fully furnished and equipped with appliances, linens, tableware, etc.

Ownership:

  • Freehold
  • Leasehold - 30+30+30

Infrastructure:

  • Restaurants and bars
  • Fitness area
  • Coworking space
  • Lobby
  • Swimming pools and recreation areas
  • Wellness & SPA
  • Children's playground for all ages
  • Animation
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Choeng Thale, Thaïlande

Posez toutes vos questions
Dos Laisser une demande
Realting.com
